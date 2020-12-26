Meet the Chase Celebrity Special 2020 contestants: Colin Jackson to Nicky Campbell!











Everyone’s favourite daytime TV show, The Chase, is back with two Celebrity Specials in 2020.

Kicking off the festivities on Christmas Day, Bradley Walsh presented the ITV show with Tim Lovejoy, Kay Burley, Eni Aluko and Richard Herring all competing to win cash for a charity of their choice.

A second instalment will be underway on Boxing Day, so let’s get acquainted with the contestants taking part in The Chase Celebrity Special.

When is The Chase Celebrity Special on?

The second Chase Celebrity Christmas Special airs on ITV at 6 pm on Boxing Day.

The first celebrity special aired on Christmas Day at 5 pm and saw four celebrities win a huge cash prize of £150,000 to donate to their chose charities.

What’s more? Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace have gone to town when it comes to getting dressed up for the show. It looks like fancy dress is on the cards this year!

The Chase Celebrity Special 2020: Contestants

Colin Jackson, Anne Diamond, Josie Long and Nicky Campbell make up the celebrity team competing to win money for charity this Boxing Day.

The celebs have to answer a slurry of general knowledge questions and work as a team to take on all five of the Chasers and bag the money for charity.

Taking part in the Boxing Day episode are:

Former sprint and hurdling athlete Colin Jackson CBE

Journalist and broadcaster Anne Diamond

Comedian Josie Long

TV presenter and journalist Nicky Campbell OBE

When is The Chase back on?

The Chase was airing daily at 5pm up until December 18th and now the show has given viewers two Christmas specials.

By the looks of things, applications for the show are still open via ITV’s website.

At the end of the Christmas Day Chase special, Bradley Walsh says that he’ll see viewers in the New Year, so we could assume that the show will be back in early January.

