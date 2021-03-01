









If you thought your family dinners and holidays are a little hectic and overcrowded, imagine being part of the Radford family.

Sue and Noel Radford are proud parents of the largest family in Britain, boasting no fewer than 22 sons and daughters.

Here’s a peek inside the family featuring on the documentary 22 Kids and Counting, which is airing on Monday evenings at 9 pm on Channel 5.

Sue and Noel Radford

Head of the table and curators of their own Cheaper by the Dozen movie is Sue and Noel Radford.

Sue is 45 years old and gave birth to her first child when she was just 13 years old.

She fell pregnant with Chris in 1989 before marrying Noel and giving birth to their second child, Sophie, four years later.

MasterChef 2021 | Trailer - BBC Trailers

And it’s safe to say they didn’t stop there!

The Radford Family Business

Although multiplying into a family of 24 in total over the years, the Radford family has never been on benefits.

They own a family-run bakery called Faraday’s in Heysham, Morecambe.

They also live in a 10-bed home, which they bought for £240,000 in 2004.

The Eldest Children

Noel and Sue are also proud grandparents.

Their two eldest, Chris (31) and Sophie (27), moved out of the ginormous family house and settled down with their own families. Sophie has three children of her own already while Chris has two children with wife Nicole, called Maisie and Jacob.

However, this still leaves 19 children under one roof for poor Sue and Noel, with the age gap ranging from 20 years old to a couple of months.

Here’s a full list of the rest of the family:

Chloe – 25

Jack – 23

Daniel – 21

Luke – 20

Millie – 19

Katie – 18

James – 17

Ellie – 15

Aimee – 14

Josh – 13

Max – 12

Tillie – 10

Oscar – 9

Casper – 8

Alfie – stillborn

Hallie – 5

Phoebe – 4

Archie – 3

Bonnie – 2

Heidie – 10 months

Naturally, the Radford household is something to behold.

Every week they get through 90 pints of milk and 20 toilet rolls, with a weekly food budget of around £250.

The Youngest Children

The reason behind the release of 22 Kids and Counting is to celebrate the birth of their 22nd child, Heidie, just as the British nation went into a lockdown last year.

Bonnie Ray was born on April 3rd, 2020 and is now 10 months old.

WATCH 22 KIDS AND COUNTING MONDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 5

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK