Meet The Great Cookbook Challenge 2022 contestants











The wait for The Great Cookbook Challenge is finally over, with the show premiering on channel 4 tonight!

Jamie Oliver is on the hunt for the best undiscovered cookbook author in the UK with his brand new talent show. The cooks will be competing to win a book deal with Penguin Books and Penguin Michael Joseph.

Jamie revealed his reasoning for the prize, as he explained to Channel 4 that “Breaking into publishing is incredibly difficult – an impossible dream for so many amazing cooks out there – so I am just so excited to get out there and discover incredible new talent, new perspectives and new approaches to cooking and food”.

With the show premiere right around the corner, it’s only right that we get to know the contestants who will be on our screens later today. So, let’s find out more!

Elleni Katalanos

Elleni is a Michelin-trained chef who has a passion for all things food. She shares her delicious recipes on her Instagram and her fantastic food finds on her blog (exploringchef.com). Elleni explains that “food is more than just food, it’s life, love and happiness”.

Rex De Guzman

Hailing from London, Rex De Guzman has been “Pioneering Filipino cuisine since 2014”. He is the founder of Award-Winning Filipino Street Food restaurant Turo Turo, located at 40ft Brewery. One food that Rex loves is bread, and one which he hates is Ampalaya.

Katie Mulligan

Also hailing from London, Katie thinks she has what it takes to become the first Great Cookbook Challenge winner. She was a vegetarian for over 10 years, however began eating meat in 2020. Katie uses her Instagram account to show her “recipes for lesser-used cuts of meat, such as offal”.

Patrick Casey

Patrick is a surgeon, recipe creator and bread baker. He has shared his creations on his Instagram, ranging from Vegan Kofta with smashed cucumber yogurt to Turkey burgers and Avocado salsa.

Calum a.k.a. BLITZ

Calum already has a following on Instagram with 83.8k followers. He shares delicious plant based food which is quick and easy to make. He is also one of the Plant Boiis, who are your favourite boy band who just went vegan.

Caroline Fooks

Caroline is a mother, cook, actress and drama teacher. She has shared her Cauliflower Leaf Soup on her Instagram page, which she has renamed ‘Karfiolblattsuppe’.

