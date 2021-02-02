BBC: Meet the Interior Design Masters 2021 contestants on Instagram!











Here’s a run-down of who’s who on Interior Design Masters 2021: Let’s meet this year’s contestants, Micaela, Paul and co!

The 2020 series saw winner Cassie steal the show with her design efforts pipping semi-finalist Frank to the post. Now, there are a whole new host of designers ready to show the judges what they’ve got.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen features on the show again, as well as judge Michelle Ogundehin.

There are some changes to the show, though, in season 2, each week the designers will have to transform a commercial space. Viewers can expect drama, journeys of self-discovery and accusations of sabotage in this year’s Interior Design Masters competition!

Meet the Interior Design Masters 2021 contestants

Ready to break into the professional world of interior design are the following 10 contestants. Hailing from all over the country, from Yorkshire to London, Interior Design Masters is set to see a talented bunch go head to head this season.

Coming from all walks of life, film set designers, merchandisers, retail managers, upholsterers, NHS workers and more have made the cut for this year’s BBC Two show.

Amy

Interior style guru and designer, Amy describes herself as a “Yorkshire mum working on a dream”. She’s into “joyful, thoughtful design”.

Paul

Paul describes himself as a “wallcovering extraordinaire” on Instagram. Whipping out a photo of himself with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is a first on Interior Design Masters. As Paul writes in his IG bio, he’s into wallcoverings, but definitely isn’t a wallflower.

Barbara

Next up, we have Barbara. She’s a Bespoke Interior Designer who works from Brighton but hails from Scotland.

Micaela

Interior and upholstery designer Micaela has a knack for upcycling furniture. She already has around 7k IG followers and is a co-founder of creative bespoke furniture brand Studio Janettie.

Charlotte

Textile designer Charlotte is into print, product and interior design. She’s the other half of creative bespoke furniture brand Studio Janettie with fellow contestant Micaela.

Peter

Former doctor Peter is now an interior designer and stylist who covers the areas of London and Cheshire. Peter’s IG bio states that he puts a “contemporary twist on classic interiors”.

Siobhan

Siobhan certainly isn’t hard to miss in the competition as she opts for bold and bright colour choices in her own style and wardrobe. The interior designer clearly loves to stand out!

Jon

Based in Sussex, Jon looks to opt for bold colours and contemporary design in his interiors. Check out his website where he says to “be bold, be creative and be you”.

Mona

London-based designer Mona works in “TV, film and stills art direction” according to her IG bio. By the looks of her account and website, Mona oozes creativity and can design all sorts of things from social media marketing content to commercial projects.

Lynsey

Architect Lynsey is the final contestant taking part in the 2021 show. Combining her love for interior design and 15 years’ experience in architecture, could Lynsey have an edge over the rest of the competition?

Interior Design Masters: Is Alan Carr in series 2?

Taking over from the first series’ presenter Fern Cotton, comedian Alan Carr is in tow to bring some entertainment to BBC Two.

The show is now titled Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr, so it’s safe to say that having him on board is pretty much a selling point for some viewers!

Alan will be hosting the 2021 show and can be seen guiding the designers along in their journey in preview clips. The show’s host, who is best known for his talk show, Chatty Man, is most likely going to keep morale high for the contestants with his hilarious sense of humour.

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr: Air date

Interior Design Masters series 2 kicks off at 8 pm on BBC Two from Tuesday, February 2nd 2021.

The series is set to follow the same format as the 2020 show so viewers can expect eight episodes.

Catch up with Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr on the BBC iPlayer.

WATCH INTERIOR DESIGN MASTERS AT 8 PM TUESDAYS ON BBC TWO.

