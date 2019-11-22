Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

It turns out that the Great British Bake Off is so popular that Channel 4 launched a spin-off show for Britain’s young budding bakers.

Twenty young bakers from across the country, ranging from nine to fifteen years old, took part in the 2019 competition.

Filmed at Cobhall Hall in Kent, Junior Bake Off kicked off for a fifth series in 2019.

Although the contestants may be a fair deal younger than the standard Bake Off show, the series isn’t any less intense nor the bakes less impressive! So, let’s see who the Junior Bake Off 2019 winner is.

Who is the Junior Bake Off 2019 winner?

The grand finale of Junior Bake Off took place on Friday, November 22nd 2019.

And after baking their little hearts out, the junior baker crowned the winner was Finley.

Fin is 13 years old and hails from Manchester. With over 1,000 followers on Instagram already, you can find self-taught baker Fin on Instagram – @baked_by_fin.

Who did viewers think would win Junior Bake Off 2019?

It was Fin who took the trophy for Junior Bake Off 2019.

But many viewers of the show took to Twitter to make a point of saying that Fin’s win wasn’t all that expected.

Eliza was a front-runner in the competition, being crowned star-baker a whopping five times.

Other viewers Tweeted that Fin was their favourite contestant from the very beginning. One wrote: “Yes!!! What a worthy winner and what a lovely lad.”

What did the Junior Bakers make in the final?

Amal, Aleena, Eliza and Fin made it through to the Junior Bake Off 2019 final.

While Amal crafted a giant cupcake, Aleena baked three huge cakes in the shape of the Junior Bake Off initials (JBO).

Eliza was adventurous as always and made a huge 12 tier cake with different coloured layers. However, it wasn’t enough for her to steal the win. Fin might have pre-empted his win by creating a cake version of the Bake Off trophy.

