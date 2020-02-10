Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Channel 4 series My Family and the Galapagos has returned for season 2.

The series follows the adventurous life of the Halls family, made up of husband and wife duo Monty and Tam and children Molly and Isla.

Series 2 catches up with the family two years after their first Galapagos expedition, where one of the world’s most diverse and ecologically important islands is facing some serious climate changes.

The narrator for both series has stayed the same but who is it? And do they have a connection to the Halls family?

Who is the My Family and the Galapagos narrator?

Providing the voice over on Channel 4 is 70-year-old American-British actress Zoë Wanamaker.

Zoë has been on the TV and Holywood since the 1980s and has nine Olivier Awards nominations to her name, including victories for her roles in Once in a Lifetime (1979) and Electra (1998). In TV, the veteran actress is most famous for roles in Agatha Christie’s Poirot, Mr Selfridge, My Family and most recently, Britannia.

Harry Potter fans will recognise her as Madame Hooch in the first book of the series, 2001’s The Philosopher Stone.

There is no connectino between the Halls and Zoë with the actress providing various voice-over assets to TV series and video games.

How to watch My Family and the Galapagos

The second series airs every Sunday night on Channel 4 at 8 pm and runs for three episodes.

Alternatively, you can catch up with any missed episode via the official media player, ALL4. As Channel state: