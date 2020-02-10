Channel 4 series My Family and the Galapagos has returned for season 2.
The series follows the adventurous life of the Halls family, made up of husband and wife duo Monty and Tam and children Molly and Isla.
Series 2 catches up with the family two years after their first Galapagos expedition, where one of the world’s most diverse and ecologically important islands is facing some serious climate changes.
The narrator for both series has stayed the same but who is it? And do they have a connection to the Halls family?
Who is the My Family and the Galapagos narrator?
Providing the voice over on Channel 4 is 70-year-old American-British actress Zoë Wanamaker.
Zoë has been on the TV and Holywood since the 1980s and has nine Olivier Awards nominations to her name, including victories for her roles in Once in a Lifetime (1979) and Electra (1998). In TV, the veteran actress is most famous for roles in Agatha Christie’s Poirot, Mr Selfridge, My Family and most recently, Britannia.
Harry Potter fans will recognise her as Madame Hooch in the first book of the series, 2001’s The Philosopher Stone.
There is no connectino between the Halls and Zoë with the actress providing various voice-over assets to TV series and video games.
How to watch My Family and the Galapagos
The second series airs every Sunday night on Channel 4 at 8 pm and runs for three episodes.
Alternatively, you can catch up with any missed episode via the official media player, ALL4. As Channel state:
“Explore the magical Galapagos in this four-part series featuring marine biologist Monty Halls and his family. Two years on since Monty, his wife Tam and daughters Isla and Molly first travelled to the mysterious islands – one of the most unique and ecologically important places on the planet – the family are heading back to discover why it faces a fight for survival.
During their adventure, the family meet the Galapagos’ unique and curious creatures and work with conservationists and scientists who are striving to protect the islands and the remarkable wildlife. They also discover how this awe-inspiring place is helping experts find solutions that could help the whole planet.
From penguins and sea turtles to giant tortoises and marine iguanas, My Family and the Galapagos captures the magic and beauty of the islands.”