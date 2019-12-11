Meet the Royal Variety 2019 Mary Poppins actress - she’s on Instagram!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Each year there are some very important TV dates in the calendar, and The Royal Variety Performance is certainly one of them.

The Royal Variety aired on ITV in December 2019 easing everyone into the festive season.

For the first time in 30 years, the show was hosted by a comedy duo, this time Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan took on the presenting duties.

Mary Poppins was one of the big acts to play at the Royal Variety in 2019. So who plays Mary? Let’s take a look…

Royal Variety 2019: Mary Poppins

The Royal Variety Performance 2019 aired on ITV on Tuesday, December 10th. The show saw a variety of performances take the stage including Robbie Williams, Frank Skinner, Mabel, Lewis Capaldi and more.

The stage show of Mary Poppins also played out – if you missed then you can catch up via ITV’s Hub.

Or, if you fancy watching Mary Poppins at The Prince Edward Theatre in London then buy tickets online here.

Who is Zizi Strallen?

Zizi Strallen is an actress, singer and dancer best known for playing the lead role of Mary Poppins in the Cameron Mackintosh production of Mary Poppins.

Born in London in 1990, Zizi – who’s full name is Sylphide Charity Vaigncourt-Strallen, comes from a family of actors.

Zizi has three sisters, Scarlett Strallen, Summer Strallen and Saskia Strallen who are all actresses.

Her parents are Sandy Strallen and Cherida Langford who both appeared in the original of Cats. Zizi is also the niece of Bonnie Langford.

Is Zizi on Instagram?

Yes, Zizi is on Instagram! The Mary Poppins star can be found @zizistrallen with over 10,000 followers.

Zizi describes herself on Instagram as: “One of those actory/writory types.”

And by the looks of things, she’s all loved up with actor boyfriend, Adam Davidson.

While Zizi plays Mary, her co-star Charlie Stemp, who plays Bert, is also on Insta @charlie.stemp.

