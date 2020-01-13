Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

SAS: Who Dares Wins features a close team of military and medical experts.

There’s chief instructor Ant Middleton, second-in-command Jason Fox, military veterans Billy and Ollie and, of course, their trusted doctor.

Perhaps given the hardest job on the Channel 4 series, the SAS: Who Dares Wins medic must make the difficult decision on whether recruits are mentally fit enough to continue.

Who is the SAS: Who Dares Wins Medic?

The medic used on Channel 4 series SAS: Who Dares Wins is Dr Sundeep Chohan.

Just like the rest of the SAS crew, Sundeep has a huge military background.

He previously served as a Chief Medical Officer for the UK Royal Marines, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, and has been in danger zones and on front-line across the world.

This man knows exactly what the contestants on Who Dares Wins would be going through having seen it all before.

The doctor graduated from University College London and holds degrees in Medicine, Neuroscience and Software Engineering.

He is a specialist in psychological trauma and much of his military work remains covered by the Official Secrets Act (UK).

SAS Who Dares Wins 2019 Location

The 25 recruits will face completely contrasting conditions to season 4 when it comes to SAS Who Dares Wins 2019.

But no, that doesn’t mean a scenic beach run off the coast of Bali.

Season 5 pits contestants against the harsh conditions of Raasay, a small island in Scotland.

