









Bravo’s Summer House is back for season 5 in 2021; so without further adieu, let’s get to know this year’s cast.

Coming straight out of quarantine and into a shared house, nine friends are ready for a summer of fun in the Hamptons. Viewers can expect drama, comedy and a hot newbie in 2021. It’s time to meet the Summer House season 5 cast: Kyle, Paige, Danielle and co!

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Summer House season 5 cast: Amanda Batula

Outspoken Amanda is head of Creative, Branding and Marketing for drinks brand Loverboy. Breaking one of life’s unwritten rules, Amanda mixes business with pleasure as she and Kyle, her fiance, share the business. Follow Amanda on Instagram where she has over 330k followers @amandabatula.

Kyle Cooke

Kyle is Amanda’s other half. According to Bravo, Kyle spent many years as a party boy but the blonde-haired, blue-eyed cast member is now ready to settle down with Amanda. He’s an entrepreneur, running drinks brand Loverboy with his fiance. Follow Kyle on IG @imkylecooke where he has 250k followers.

Lindsay Hubbard

Up next, we have Lindsay. She’s a go-getting alpha female according to Bravo, and judging by the looks of her Instagram account, Lindsay has a real zest for life. The blonde-bombshell is more than just a pretty face as she runs a PR agency as well as an apparel brand. Follow her @lindshubbs.

Summer House season 5 cast: Paige DeSorbo

Freelance TV host Paige will also appear in Summer House season 5. Hailing from New York, Paige tells it as it is and gets chatty on her podcast with fellow castmate Hannah Berner, Giggly Squad. Paige has a following of 340k on Instagram @paige_desorbo. The Bravo star is very much into fashion and often takes to IG to share her outfits and favourite pieces.

Luke Gulbranson

The resident heartbreaker of the show, Luke is another business owner. The handsome cast member runs handmade jewellery, fragrance and clothing company ‘R_Co‘. He hails from Minnesota, loves nature and all-things rural but according to Bravo, he’s said to stir things up in Summer House. Follow Luke @lukegulbranson.

Photo by: Mark Sagliocco/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Carl Radke

Carl Radke is another cast member involved in Kyle and Amanda’s business venture, Loverboy. He’s also a film producer and investor. Charismatic salesman Carl is Kyle’s best friend. By the looks of things, he’s single and ready to have fun on Summer House. Carl has a following of around 200k on IG, follow him, too, @carlradke.

Summer House season 5 cast: Ciara Miller

Ciara Miller is Summer House’s newbie and joins the show as Luke’s friend. Ciara is not only a model but also works as an ICU nurse who worked during the Covid-19 pandemic. She grew up in Atlanta and is described as the lovechild of “Mother Teresa and Naomi Campbell” by fellow housemate Paige DeSorbo during the season.

Danielle Olivera

Up next, we have Danielle. The brunette beauty works in tech and according to Bravo, her work-from-home schedule is hectic. Danielle is looking for love and can be found on Instagram @danielleolivera where she has around 54k followers.

Hannah Berner

No stranger to the entertainment industry, last but not least, Hannah Berner will appear on Summer House season 5. Hannah is a comedian who co-hosts Bravo’s Chat Room and podcast Berning in Hell. She’s also Paige’s other half on podcast Giggly Squad. Follow Hannah on IG @beingbernz where she has 455k followers.

WATCH SUMMER HOUSE ON BRAVO AT 9 PM FROM THURSDAY FEBRUARY 4TH.

