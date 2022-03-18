Meet the Young, Famous and African cast, Nadia Nakai and Swanky Jerry













According to the cast of Young, Famous and African, being rich and famous isn’t easy. And now, Netflix viewers can learn all about their lives as Young, Famous and African premieres on Netflix on March 18th, 2022. The show’s cast is made up of African A-Listers and all stars.

The series is set in Johannesburg, but the cast hails from South Africa, Nigeria and East Africa. So, let’s get to know more about the Young, Famous and African cast members…

Young, Famous & African | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 8594 Young, Famous & African | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/OF9z_Yibuxk/hqdefault.jpg 960290 960290 center 22403

Young, Famous and African cast: Khanyi Mbau

Khanyi Mbau landed her first role as an actress at the age of eight as per IMDb.

Judging by Khanyi’s appearance on Young, Famous and African, she doesn’t shy away from serving looks and is always dressed to the nines.

She explains in season 1 episode 1 that she has a daughter named Khanz. Khanyi has 3.4M followers on Instagram @mbaureloaded.

Diamond Platinumz

Boasting 14.2M followers on Instagram, Diamond Platinumz is a singer and pop star.

Looking at the Young, Famous and African star’s Instagram page, he’s had huge success with his music and has partnered with brands such as Pepsi.

Diamond says that he has six children during episode 1 of the Netflix series and he’s single and ready to mingle.

Annie Macaulay-Idibia

Actress and entrepreneur Annie Macaulay-Idibia is next up on the cast list.

Annie can be found on Instagram @annieidibia1 with over 7M followers.

During her intro video on Young, Famous and African, Annie is determined that people will know her name. She said that she’s appeared in over 200 films and 15 or 16 TV series.

She’s married to Innocent Idibia who she says is her “first crush and love“.

Innocent “2Baba” Idibia

Nigerian singer and pop star Innocent “2Baba” Idibia is dubbed a “legend” by his castmates.

He can be found on Instagram @official2baba with over 7M followers.

NO WAY: Get to know Is It Cake? host Mikey Day, he’s BFFs with Pete Davidson

Young, Famous and African cast: Nadia Nakai

Nadia Nakai is a rapper and entrepreneur.

During episode 1 of the series, Nadia reveals that she’s in a long-distance relationship and her boyfriend is in America, however, it appears that sparks could fly between her and Diamond Platinumz.

Follow Nadia on Instagram @nadianakai where she has 2.4M followers.

Get to know Swanky Jerry

Jeremiah Ogbodo AKA Swanky Jerry is a celebrity stylist and cast member on Young, Famous and African.

He has 1.1M followers @swankyjerry and writes in his IG bio that he’s an image consultant, designer, reality star and he also lists his accomplishments landing on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2020.

Young, Famous and African cast: Zari The Boss Lady

Zari Hassan is an entrepreneur and socialite who hails from Uganda.

She’s 41 years old and was previously married to Ivan Semwanga.

Zari can be found on Instagram (@zarithebosslady) with over 10M followers and writes in her IG bio: “Mummylicious, Reality TV Star, Entrepreneur, Brand Ambassador, Influencer, Philanthropist“.

Naked DJ and Kayleigh Schwark

Naked DJ AKA Quinton Masina and his semi-pro footballer partner, Kayleigh Schwark, are also cast members on the new Netflix show.

Follow Quinto on Instagram @naked_dj and Kayleigh on IG @kayleigh_schwark.

The Johannesburg-based couple has a 12-year age gap but they’re talking kids and romance in episode 1.

Young, Famous and African: Andile Ncube

TV and radio presenter Andile Ncube is also a cast member on Young, Famous and African.

He says during the show that he’s currently single and happy with his relationship status.

Andile can be found on Instagram @andilencube. Judging by his IG page, he’s a father and certainly enjoys the finer things in life.

OMG: Netflix’s Animal S2 narrators include Gollum, Hellboy and OITNB actors

WATCH YOUNG, FAMOUS AND AFRICAN ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK