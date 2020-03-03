Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Celebrity Ex on the Beach is back for a brand new series in 2020. The MTV programme kicked off from Tuesday, January 21st at 10 pm.

Sophie Kasaei, Joey Essex, Michael Griffiths, Ellie Brown and many more celebs spend their summer waiting for their exes to wash up on the shore.

The show often brings big characters to our screens, but the 2020 series is like no other.

So, let’s get to know Tiffany Pollard – the Big Brother star throws the Ex on the Beach villa into chaos.

How did Tiffany Pollard find fame?

Tiffany Pollard shot to fame in 2006 on VH1 show Flavor of Love.

The reality TV show saw 20 women compete for the love of rapper Flava Flav.

And, Tiffany, of course, was one of those ladies. She came second to Nicole ‘Hoopz’ Alexander.

Following Flavor of Love, Tiffany went on to star in more reality TV shows including Flavor of Love 2, I Love New York, Botched, Celebrity Big Brother, RuPaul’s Drag Race and more.

Tiffany on Instagram

Reality TV legend Tiffany is on Instagram as @tiffany_hbic_pollard with around 800,000 followers.

The HBIC (Head B**ch In Charge) is based in LA, California and writes in her Insta bio: “Love God 1st! Live life with a purpose!”

Tiffany, or New York as she’s known, has around 203,000 followers on Twitter, too (@TiffanyPollard).

Ex on the Beach: Tiffany rocks up

Episode 7 of Celebrity Ex on the Beach (Tuesday, March 3rd) saw Tiffany stride out of the sea to meet her ‘ex’ David McIntosh.

Tiffany explained how she and David had a fling and that she had to revisit the (albeit short-lived) relationship as she couldn’t stop thinking about their night of passion!

Things took a turn for the worst once back in the main villa, though, as Tiffany revealed that David referred to Lateysha Grace as a “friend”. Lateysha hit the roof and called David a fake. Following the awkward turn of events, Lateysha and David went from bed-sharers to enemies quite quickly.

