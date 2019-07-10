Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

If you fancy immersing yourself in a world most would only dream of, then go ahead and watch Yummy Mummies!

The Netflix series follows the life of a group of Australian expectant mothers – and they’re super rich.

Series 2 of the show sees original Yummy Mummies Lorinska Merrington, Rachel Watts, Maria DiGeronimo and Jane Scandizzo joined by newcomer Iva Marra.

Jane has been on the show since the very first series and she started off as the only mum who already had children.

So who is Jane from Yummy Mummies? Here’s everything you need to know.

Yummy Mummies: Who is Jane Scandizzo?

Jane Scandizzo is 36 years old. She was born in Australia in May 1983.

She’s now a TV star and social media influencer but previous to that Jane was a model.

Jane is represented by Vivien’s Models. And has graced the pages of Vogue and more.

Jane got married in 2011. Her husband, Joey, is a celebrity hairdresser. And he’s coiffured the locks of Solange Knowles, Priscilla Presley, Usain Bolt and Kelly Gale according to Scoutjobs.com.

To get your hair done at Joey’s salon a ladies cut and finish costs £200 with the Creative Director.

Yummy Mummies’ Jane Scandizzo on Instagram

Blonde bombshell Jane has a huge following on Instagram with over 500,000 followers.

She often takes to social media to share snaps of her luxurious life.

Jane and Joey have three sons together – Jagger, Jensen and Juke.

Already a mum to one (Jagger), Jane was pregnant with Jenson during season 1 of Yummy Mummies and gave birth to Juke in January 2019.

What to expect from Jane during season 2

The 36-year-old seems to be a more reserved member of the group and less of a show-off than some of the other mums.

Series 1 saw the Yummy Mummies meet Maria for the first time. When Jane was asked which celebrities her husband had cut the hair of she didn’t name drop, showing that she could be quite different from Maria.

Season 2 brings a brand new mum to the show – Iva Marra – which is sure to shake up the group dynamic.

Another series of Yummy Mummies should be available on Netflix around the Spring of 2020.

