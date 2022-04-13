Megan Davis lost over 100 lbs on My 600-lb Life in 2020













TLC’s My 600-lb Life sees people who have hit a weight in their life that they want to change. Often unable to move, work or enjoy their lives in any way due to carrying excess weight, the people who appear on My 600-lb Life are urgent in their bid to turn their lives around. They’re seeking the help of Dr Younan Nowzaradan who is based in Houston, Texas.

Twenty-four-year-old Megan was struggling to see how she’d make it from one day to the next because of her weight and lived with her mother as she was unable to carry out her own basic needs. Megan said that she felt like a “prisoner” in her own body on My 600-lb Life, so let’s find out more about her…

Who is Megan from My 600-lb Life?

Megan Davis is the focus of My 600-lb Life season 8 episode 14.

She was 24 years old when her TLC episode aired in 2020.

Speaking on My 600-lb Life, Illinois native Megan said: “I don’t have a life because my weight has kept me from it.”

Her dreams of becoming a mother have also been crushed due to her weight, doctors had told Megan she couldn’t conceive.

Megan struggled with food addiction

Food addiction is something that Megan had dealt with all her life.

During her My 600-lb Life episode, she explained that she had a good relationship with her parents but the same couldn’t be said for the relationship she had with her two half-sisters.

Megan said: “Even though they were my stepsisters, they were really jealous of me because their dad wasn’t in their life and mine was. They held that against me and they treated me like I was the outcast.“

She went on to have a hard time in high school and said that she was made fun of at school. Megan said that the only time she felt safe was when she was eating food.

Where is Megan from My 600-lb Life now?

By the time Megan left high school, she weighed around 600 pounds. She also went on to have an abusive relationship with someone that she met online.

In her late teens and early twenties, Megan fell into the wrong crowd but she later moved in with her mom who is a better influence on her and encourages her to eat more healthily.

After getting help from Dr Now, Megan got down to 481 lbs on the TLC show.

Looking at Megan Davis’ Facebook page in 2022, she hasn’t taken to the social media site for some time. Her latest posts are food-related and Megan’s latest photo uploads show her in 2019, before she would’ve appeared on the TLC show.

