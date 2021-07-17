Buy Mel C's Spice Girls hoodie and T-Shirt as seen on Celebrity Gogglebox!











Celebrity Gogglebox is back for 2021 with a batch of newbies to spice things up. The Gogglebox spin-off show first started back in 2019 and now it’s onto its third series.

Martin and Roman Kemp, Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall, Tom Jones, Ed Sheeran, Clare Balding, Giles Brandreth and many more celebrities give their take on the week’s TV. For the 2012 series, Spice Girl Mel C and her brother are newcomers to the Channel 4 show!

Screenshot: Celebrity Gogglebox – Channel 4

Mel C and her brother join Celebrity Gogglebox

Melanie C and her half-brother Paul O’Neill are some of the latest celebrities to join the Channel 4 show in 2021.

While Mel is 47 years old, her brother is younger at 41.

The former Spice Girl obviously spent many years in the spotlight but now it appears that it’s her brother’s time to shine. Judging by some of the Tweets about Paul, it seems that he’s a hit with viewers: “Anyone else fancy Mel C’s brother?!“.

Celebrity Gogglebox: Who is Snoochie Shy? C4 star joins Jeremy Vine!

Twitter reacts to Mel C’s Spice Girls clothing

By the looks of Twitter, viewers were loving the fact that Mel C was repping the Spice Girls in the clothes that she was wearing during series 3 episode 7.

One viewer wrote: “Seriously all for Mel C wearing #spicegirls hoodies on“.

Another person Tweeted: “I am living for Mel C wearing a Spice Girls hoodie WHERE CAN I GET ONE“.

Someone else Tweeted: “I really want a Spice Girls hoodie like Mel C’s“.

Selling Dog Backpacks | How To Get Rich Trailer BridTV 3175 Selling Dog Backpacks | How To Get Rich Trailer 818302 818302 center 22403

Buy Mel C’s Spice Girls hoodie and T-Shirt

In a few different episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox, Mel C has been spotted wearing some Spice Girls merch.

Her hoodie, as seen during episode 7, looks to be part of a tracksuit. Bag yourself a hoodie like Mel C’s from the Spice Girls website where they cost around £50.

She’s also worn a T-Shirt which reads: “Proud and wannabe your lover” which comes from VictoriaBeckham.com.

The T-Shirt is part of a Pride range which sees money donated to the Albert Kennedy Trust with every purchase.

The Tee costs £80 and there’s also a “Proud and wannabe your lover” pouch in the same range which costs £95.

See Also: Celebrity Gogglebox – Miquita Oliver’s weight loss explored

WATCH CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY FRIDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK