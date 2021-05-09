Does DS Melvyn Downes have a wife? Get to know the family man on IG











Does DC Melvyn Downes have a wife? Many SAS: Who Dares Wins viewers want to know more about the newcomer to series 6. DC Melvyn joins the cast in place of Ollie Ollerton in 2021.

DC Melvyn Downes joins the show for series 6 which sees 21 new recruits endure the terrain and temperatures of Scotland. Endurance of both the mind and body is a requirement of the recruits – something that Melvyn is well equipped with as he served in the British Military for 24 years.

Foxy, Ant, Melvyn and Billy.

Does DS Melvyn Downes have a wife?

It’s currently unknown whether Melvyn has a wife or not, however, he does describe himself as a “family man” so he may be married.

Prior to SAS: Who Dares Wins season 6 episode 1 airing, it doesn’t look as though there is a wealth of information oout there when it comes to Melvyn’s personal relationships.

Given the nature of the show, the focus looks to be more on Melvyn’s career within the military and his move into TV work.

Speaking to Channel 4 of his SAS: Who Dares Wins experience, Melvyn said: “It was an exciting experience but also terrifying as I’ve spent most of my life undercover“. So, perhaps it’ll take some time before he starts to post his private life on IG!

Melvyn Downes: Family

As Melvyn, 56, has said himself, he’s a family man. However, none of his social media accounts look to reveal any family members or friends.

It appears that Melvyn is opting for a more professional look when it comes to his social media channels at the time of writing.

He does look to have a daughter, as someone commented on one of his IG posts “My dad”.

Melvyn looks to have family members and friends on Instagram who are all in support of his latest move into TV.

Is Melvyn on IG?

Yes, Melvyn Downes can be found on Instagram @melvyndownes.

By the looks of things, Melvyn just recently created his IG as he only has six posts at the time of writing and his first post went up at the beginning of May 2021.

He describes himself in his IG bio as a “family man, Stoke City supporter and fitness fanatic”.

It doesn’t look like Melvyn is on Twitter, however, his castmates Jason Fox and Ant Middleton are on the social media platform @jason_carl_fox and @antmiddleton.

