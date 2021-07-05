Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Get to know Mendeecees Harris - wife, IG, age and kids!











VH1’s Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta is back for a tenth season in 2021! The show follows the lives of some of the biggest names on Atlanta’s entertainment scene. Season 10 sees tears, vow renewals, vacations, arguments and a whole lot of drama!

Some fans of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta have Tweeted their sadness at some cast members not returning for season 10, however, there are lots of newbies joining the VH1 show in 2021 including Yung Baby Tate, Renni Rucci and Omeretta The Great. Music manager Mendeecees Harris is also one of the newcomers to the Atlanta series.

Mendeecees joins Love and Hip Hop Atlanta

Mendeecees Harris is 42 years old. He was born in Harlem, New York on October 26th, 1978.

Mendeecees has a background in real estate but later moved into working in the music industry. He began serving an eight-year-long jail sentence in 2016 for drug trafficking charges. Mendeecees was released from prison in 2020 as per Heavy.

He has four children, two of which are with his current wife who features on the VH1 show, too.

Mendeecees and Yandy Smith

Mendeecees Harris and his wife, Yandy Smith-Harris, are both joining Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta from the show’s New York series.

Yandy appeared on Love and Hip Hop: New York from 2011-2020, while Mendeecees joined the cast in 2013.

The couple looks to have had a tumultuous relationship over the years. They used to be off and on but welcomed their first child, Omare Harris, in 2012.

They also have a daughter, Skylar Smith Harris, who was born in 2015. Yandy also has a foster daughter, Infinity Gilyard, who is 18 years old.

Is Mendeecees on Instagram?

Yes, Mendeecees’ fans can find him on Instagram @mendeecees with 2.1m followers.

He often posts family photos to Instagram, as well as many snaps of himself and Yandy.

Mendeecees also posts work-related content to the ‘gram. He used to own the Beat Factory Studio in The Bronx, New York and managed rappers such as Vado and Webstar.

These days, it looks like he’s hosting parties and promoting his wife’s skincare brand @yelleskincare.

