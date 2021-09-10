Meet Netflix's Metal Shop Masters cast, Tom, Rae, Ivan and co











Metal Shop Masters is a brand new competition series to Netflix. Seven contestants are ready to battle it out for the title of ‘Metal Shop Master’ as well as $50k. if the welders aren’t up to scratch they’ll get ‘torched’ – AKA axed from the competiton.

Skilled in turning one of the hardest materials going into works of art, the contestants have a different challenge each week to showcase their immense talents. Let’s get to know the Metal Shop Masters host, judges and cast members!

Screenshot: Metal Shop Masters – Netflix

Netflix: Meet the Metal Shop Masters cast

Seven welders have been selected to take part in Metal Shop Masters as they’re the best at what they do. The Netflix contestants have over 100 years’ experience between them.

Here’s who is taking part in the competition:

Ivan, Saint johns, Michigan (@ivan_iler)

Lou, Las Vegas, Nevada

Rae, Big Springs, Texas (@raeripple)

Seven, Minneapolis, Minnesota (@butchcharming)

Tom, Brownsburg, Indiana

Frank (@frankledbettermetalart)

Leah, Oakland, California (@leaharipotch)

READ MORE: Get to know The Circle’s Nick Uhlenhuth on Instagram

Who is the Metal Shop Masters host?

Jo Koy is the host of Metal Shop Masters. He’s American-Filipino and hails from Tacoma, Washington.

Jo is 50 years old and is a stand-up comedian. Throwing it back to 2009 and Jo was a panellist on The Chelsea Lately Show, he appeared on the show for five years. By the looks of Jo’s Instagram page, he and Chelsea are still good friends today.

Follow Jo on Instagram @jokoy where he has 1.2m followers. Jo has one son and he was previously married to Angie King. Find her on IG @mother.king.

Screenshot: Metal Shop Masters – Netflix

Baking Impossible Season 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 4826 Baking Impossible Season 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Dn5UhUMCSz0/hqdefault.jpg 860269 860269 center 22403

Meet the judges

Looking for creativity and originality on the show is judge David Madero. He’s a mexican-american world-renowned sculptor and furniture designer. David can be found on Instagram @madero_co with over 15k followers.

Also judging the Netflix show is Stephanie Hoffman. She’ been a welder and fabricator for 20 years and she’s also the face of the American Welding Society. Find her on Instagram @underground_metal_works with over 16k followers. Stephanie is passionate about art and was inspired by her dad to get into welding as per an interview with Welding Digest.

SEE ALSO: Orange Michelle from The Circle USA is TikTok famous

Screenshot: Metal Shop Masters Netflix cast

WATCH METAL SHOP MASTERS ON NETFLIX NOW.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK