Michael Mahoney broke up with Sutton Stracke on Valentine's weekend













Across all of the Real Housewives shows viewers are let in on the breakups, makeups, divorces and family feuds going on in the Housewives’ lives. RHOBH is back in 2022 with the all-new season 12 and many of the cast members are embarking on life as single women.

Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are all living their best lives as single ladies. So, let’s find out more about what happened between Michael Mahoney and Sutton Stracke. Did he break up with her?

Sutton Stracke is single and ready to mingle

During RHOBH season 12 episode 1, Garcelle Beauvais says that both she and Sutton are single ladies.

Speaking at the RHOBH season 11 reunion show in 2021, Sutton explained that she and her ex, Michael Mahoney, had split up: “We were on a nice Valentine’s weekend and he broke up with me.“

Sutton added that she was “devastated” but she’s not any more and she’s “dating“.

Michael Mahoney broke up with Sutton Stracke

Realtor Michael Mahoney made many appearances with Sutton on RHOBH in seasons 10 and 11.

When it comes to what sounds like a brutal breakup, Michael opted for Valentine’s weekend and as per Bravo, Sutton said that her ex was pretty straightforward with his break-up: “He said, ‘I just can’t.’ There’s really no comeback to that…“.

He can be found on Instagram @mahoney_realestate and still has photos of himself and Sutton on his grid.

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Sutton is looking for a new man

RHOBH season 12 episode 1 sees Sutton and Crystal Minkoff getting on well and Sutton said that the two connected over baseball.

Sutton is dating for the first time in her life and she’s open to people setting her up. When it comes to Sutton’s “qualifications” for an eligible bachelor, she said they have to be “handsome, tall, educated” and “likes cats“.

The RHOBH star is clearly starting a new chapter in her life but she writes on Instagram that she’s a “Mommy first“, so it appears that her family will be her priority.

Sutton was previously married to Christian Stracke. The two wed in 2000 and were together for 17 years. Sutton and her ex had three children together, Porter, Philip and James.

