









The Bachelorette season 18 premiered on October 19th, 2021. Michelle Young's quest to find love hasn't been easy by any means. She's got everything going for her, but it seems that finding the right man has been painful at times for Michelle.

The basketball pro turned kindergarten teacher has her pick of many men on The Bachelorette in 2021. However, it’s not all been plain sailing for her. So, let’s find out more about who Michelle from the Bachelorette’s ex-boyfriend is…

Michelle Young’s road to romance

Prior to appearing on ABC’s The Bachelorette, Michelle attempted to find love on The Bachelor season 25. She and ‘The Bachelor’ of that season, Matt James, looked like they could’ve been the perfect match but Matt broke up with her on the show.

Speaking on The Bachelor After The Final Rose, Michelle said: “The moment you left, I completely crumbled, I had to walk away without closure. I wasn’t OK. Producers were in my room seeing how bad I was hurting and I asked you for a conversation and you said ‘no’.”

A brief look at her relationship history and Matt James wasn’t her only ex…

Who is Bachelorette Michelle Young’s ex-boyfriend?

Before she went on The Bachelor, Michelle was reportedly in a relationship with businessman and college basketball player Aaron Ganson.

As reported by Elite Daily, Michelle was in a serious relationship that ended several months before she met Matt: “She broke up with her ex in January 2020 after their relationship ‘became unhealthy,’ though she believes it probably should have ended long before that.“

Photos of Michelle and Aaron together can be seen on Aaron’s Facebook page dating back to 2016.

Who is the ex Michelle mentioned on The Bachelorette season 18?

Following the November 16th episode of The Bachelorette season 18, many fans of the show took to Twitter in regard to Michelle’s ex.

One person Tweeted that Michelle’s ex had made her that unhappy she was “physically sick” and others wrote that the man had left her “when she was sick“.

Another person Tweeted in relation to Michelle’s comments: “While I never got sick like that I relate to how Michelle was treated. Everything was about him, I was expected to change to be what he wanted and because I wanted to make it work I tried to and lost myself in the process“.

It’s currently unconfirmed who the ex is that Michelle was referring to. She detailed on The Bachelor After The Final Rose that she “wasn’t OK” following her split from Matt James. However, she also has said of her relationship prior to Matt that she stayed in an unhealthy relationship much longer than she should have, so it could have been either of her long-term relationships.

