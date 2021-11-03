Get to know Bachelorette Michelle's parents LaVonne and Ephraim Young











ABC’s The Bachelorette officially launched season 18 on October 19th, 2021. This season, the woman looking for a life partner is Michelle Young. She was a runner-up on The Bachelor season 25 back in January 2021 and now, it’s Michelle’s time to shine.

Michelle’s parents appeared on The Bachelorette season 18 episode 1, so some viewers may have already gotten to know them briefly. Michelle’s mum and dad are still together and she said during The Bachelor that her parents’ relationship was “very powerful” as they’re still in love. Michelle’s mum described her dad as “her everything“.

Screenshot: Michelle Makes Jamie Tell the Truth – The Bachelorette

Meet Michelle from The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young is a 28-year-old kindergarten teacher who hails from Minnesota.

Michelle used to be a Division I basketball player but opted for a change of career into education.

Now, she’s also a reality TV star and is on the hunt for the man of her dreams.

During The Bachelorette season 18, Michelle said: “There’s a reason why I’m still single – it’s because I’m not going to settle until I have a love as powerful as theirs.”

Read More: The Bachelorette star Jamie Skaar’s net worth explored

The Bachelorette: Who are Michelle’s parents?

Michelle’s parents are called Ephraim and LaVonne Young.

The couple are clearly a living example of what marrying the right person looks like. Ephraim and LaVonne are still in love and speaking of her parents, Michelle said that growing up, her parents were always a team.

Her mother said that she’d want Michelle to find someone like her father, someone giving and kind. Both of her parents appeared very supportive on The Bachelorette and said to Michelle: “We’re behind you 100%“.

The Bachelorette | Fall 2021 Trailer BridTV 5533 The Bachelorette | Fall 2021 Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/fHSPrazPg30/hqdefault.jpg 877017 877017 center 22403

Ephraim and LaVonne’s jobs

It doesn’t appear that Michelle’s parents are on Instagram, but LaVonne looks like she’s on Facebook and LinkedIn.

She lists herself on LinkedIn as being Retired and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. There’s also a LinkedIn account for a Minnesota-based Ephraim Young, too, which states that he works as a Lab Manager at 3M, however, this is unconfirmed.

LaVonne also takes to Facebook to share photos of her family including anniversary posts with her husband.

LaVonne and Ephraim have three children in total, Michelle and her two siblings Alex and Angela Young. Meaww reports that Ephraim and LaVonne live in St Louis Park, Minnesota.

See Also: What happened to Ryan Fox on The Bachelorette?

WATCH THE BACHELORETTE EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C ON ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK