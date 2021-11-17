Michelle Young from The Bachelorette's height revealed











This Fall, Michelle Young is on the hunt to find her soul mate on The Bachelorette. Viewers have been wondering how tall the ABC star is, and we’ve got all the details!

The Bachelorette returned for its 18th season last month, and fans couldn’t be happier with their choice of Bachelorette this year. Michelle was a fan favourite on season 25 of The Bachelor, so viewers were happy to welcome her back to their screens.

Viewers have been questioning how tall Michelle is, and we’ve found out just for you!

What is Michelle Young’s height?

Michelle Young’s height is just above the average height for a woman, at 1.75m. She is one of many 5’9″ female celebrities, along with Taylor Swift, Serena Williams and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Her fairly-tall height will have given her an advantage in her sporting days, as Michelle used to play basketball at Woodbury Senior High School and is still to this day known as being one of their best players.

Michelle is an elementary school teacher

Alongside her new career in reality TV, Michelle is also an Elementary school teacher at Normandale Hills Elementary School in Bloomington, Minnesota.

She loves teaching and she loves her students, so she found leaving them for the show extremely hard. Michelle was asked to star in The Bachelorette season 17, however she turned it down as she didn’t want to leave her students in the middle of their school year, as this is what she did when she was filming for The Bachelor season 25.

The Bachelorette fans react to Michelle Young’s height

Michelle Young’s height has taken some The Bachelorette fans by surprise. One viewer thought that she would be taller than 5’9″, and said: “Michelle Young looks so tall on screen but she’s only 5’9”……how tall would I look on screen? Lol”.

Many women have taken to Twitter to show their excitement that Michelle is representing the tall girl community. One fan wrote: “my favourite part about this season of the bachelorette is that Michelle is 5 ft. 9 and is out here representing the tall girls”.

Michelle the Bachelorette is 5'9 which means in an average pair of heels she's probably 6 feet which means that all these men she's seeing are at least 6'2 and THIS TALL GIRL IS HERE FOR IT — Mariah, "vulgar alcoholic" (@mariah_jordan) October 26, 2021

