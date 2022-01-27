Netflix’s Midnight Asia episodes explore secrets of megacities after dark











Netflix is a one-stop-shop for all kinds of docu-series in 2022, from I Am Georgina to Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness, there are many new releases to drop on the streaming service this year. One Netflix docu-series that looks to be a hit with viewers on Twitter is Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream.

Midnight Asia dropped on Netflix on January 20th, so let’s find out more about the series’ episodes, what the show is all about and where it’s filmed…

What is the Netflix show about?

Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream tells the stories of the cities in Asia that never sleep. Once the sun goes down, there are restaurants, underground clubs, rap battles, basketball teams and wrestling matches that all go on.

The Netflix show explores many hidden gems and interesting characters during Midnight Asia including an 86-year-old named DJ Sumirock who is determined to master the decks.

Midnight Asia shines a spotlight on people who are chasing their dreams and living their lives authentically as themselves in the 2022 series.

Midnight Asia episodes explored

Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream is made up of six episodes. Each episode tells the story of a different location as follows:

Episode 1: Tokyo, Japan

Episode 2: Seoul, South Korea

Episode 3: Mumbai, India

Episode 4: Bangkok, Thailand

Episode 5: Taipei, Taiwan

Episode 6: Manila, Phillippines

Each episode takes a look at restaurants such as Lugawan sa Tejeros in episode 6, bars such as Bar Trench in episode 1, clubs such as the XX XX Nightclub which holds events like The Elephant Party in episode 6 and much more.

Car fanatics, MCs, sports teams and many more fascinating people are featured in all six episodes of the series.

Screenshot: Midnight Asia episode 4 Bangkok, Thailand – Netflix

Fans critique some of the Midnight Asia episodes on Twitter

Since Midnight Asia was first released on Netflix on January 20th, many people have taken to Twitter to say what they think about the series.

It appears that lots of people love the Netflix series, with one person tweeting that it is “refreshing”. Another said: “#MidnightAsia brilliantly captures the magic you can almost taste in cities like Tokyo, Seoul and Bangkok. It’s an invisible jolt into your bones, crisp on the palette and reminds you that you are alive.”

However, another viewer tweeted that they thought the Manila episode of the series wasn’t fully representative of the city: “#MidnightAsia was so good but the Manila episode didn’t quite represent. The slices are quite presentable but that’s not the Manila I have come to know.”.

