Netflix’s Midnight Asia features all kinds of music genres in its soundtrack











There’s a lot to take in when watching Netflix’s Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream. But once the bright lights of Asia’s bustling cities and the even brighter characters have been digested, there are many songs in the series that viewers have taken a liking to.

Music and nightlife go hand in hand, so given that the docu-series takes a look at some of Asia’s megacities after dark, it makes sense that many musicians and songs would feature in the show. Bands to battle rappers and 86 year old DJ’s appear on the Midnight Asia series, so let’s find out more about the Netflix show’s soundtrack.

Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 7702 Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/MYH9sMe4b2Q/hqdefault.jpg 938200 938200 center 22403

Exploring the Midnight Asia soundtrack

The music featured on the Midnight Asia soundtrack is hugely varied. All kinds of tunes from relaxing instrumental calming music to techno and rap can be heard during the six-episode series.

Episode 1 features songs such as Eggs by Dan Diablo and Habu Raminibu (Dengue Dengue Dengue & Joutro Mundo Version) by Ayani Huni Kuin.

Episode 2 sees alternative pop band Leenalchi take the stage. Listen to them on Spotify here.

Read More: Get to know 86-year-old DJ Sumirock from Netflix’s Midnight Asia

More songs on the Midnight Asia series from episodes 3 – 6

Episode 3 features a song called Gator Solina (profound Roar Mysterious Touch) by Clavi Binos & Nocturnal.

And in the series’ Mumbai, India episode, MC Altaf takes the mic. Follow the rapper on Instagram @mc_altaf_ where he has 152k followers.

The show also features Filipino rap battle artists and the founder and CEO of FlipTop BattleLeague, which can be found on Twitter with over 81k followers.

Another song in the series is Tagumpay by Zaito which plays out as the very last song on the Netflix show.

DJ Z-Trip says one of his “old beats” can be heard in the Netflix show’s trailer

On January 27th, DJ Z-Trip, who has a following of over 74k on Twitter, took to the social media site to share that he’d heard one of his “old beats” in the Midnight Asia trailer.

He tweeted: “Man, for a second there I was like “wait, what is this beat??… I know this beat”, lol. #Dope“.

The track appears to sample a song called Shake It Harder by Natureboy Flako.

See Also: Gerrie Labuschagne from Too Hot to Handle is a pro rugby player and PT

Ha! They used one of my old beats in a new trailer for #MidnightAsia on @netflix!! It’s on the 2 min trailer when they show the DJ!



Man, for a second there I was like “wait, what is this beat??… I know this beat”, lol. #Dope 👊 — DJ Z-TRIP (@ztrip) January 27, 2022

WATCH MIDNIGHT ASIA: EAT, DANCE, DREAM ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK