Meet Mike and Ximena from 90 Day Fiancé Before The 90 Days on IG











90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days follows couples who have met online but are yet to meet in person. Some have been talking for years, while others question whether their online romance is even real. The show kicked off its fifth season on December 12th and things look to be just as dramatic as when the spin-off series first launched.

Mike and Ximena are one of the long-distance couples on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days in 2021. So, let’s find out more about the couple who appear to have hit a rough patch pretty early on in the series…

90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer BridTV 6915 90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer 910039 910039 center 22403

Who is Mike Berk?

Mike Berk is a 34-year-old reality TV star who is appearing in 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 5.

He still lives at home with his father and grandfather. Mike is one of three brothers, but they have their own families. He hasn’t had a girlfriend before and on the show, he revealed that he hasn’t really had a relationship in the past 20 years.

Mike said: “In high school, I had somewhat of a serious relationship for about a year. That pretty much sums it up.” Now he says he’s met someone who has “made his dreams come true“.

Read More: Was 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch vaccinated and how did he die?

Mike and Ximena on 90 Day Fiance

Mike met “the most beautiful woman in the world” Ximena online and they’ve been talking for a year before going on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé.

Ximena is 10 years younger than Mike at 24 years old. She comes from Pereira, Columbia and lives with her two sons.

Mike and Ximena have to communicate using a translator app as they can’t speak Spanish and English respectively. Before meeting her, Mike said that he thought he knew Ximena “fairly well” and during their first night together, he said that she “knocked it out of the park” however, Ximena seemed relatively underwhelmed on the show and also called Mike out for farting…

Are Mike and Ximena on Instagram?

Yes! Both, Mike and Ximena are on Instagram.

Mike can be found @mikeyb90day with over 1.2k followers. He tags his girlfriend in his IG bio, @melissamoralescuellar, alongside a ‘love heart eyes’ emoji.

Ximena and Mike don’t appear to have taken to IG together just yet. But they’re both active on social media.

Family is clearly important to the 90 Day couple. Ximena can be seen pictured with her sons on the ‘gram and Mike’s no stranger to selfies with his brothers.

See Also: Get to know Usman from 90 Day Fiancé 2021 and his love Kimberley

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK