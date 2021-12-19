









HGTV’s Holmes Family Rescue had a festive surprise for the viewers with a Christmas edition episode. Amid this, fans have some questions about who is Mike Holmes’ girlfriend Anna Zappia?

Mike is no stranger to HGTV as he has appeared on several shows. He first made an appearance in HGTV’s Holmes on Homes. Since then, there have been a number of renovation shows in which his family has also taken part. With everyone back on the screen, people have some questions about Mike’s personal life.

What we know about Mike Holmes’ girlfriend Anna Zappia?

Unfortunately, not a lot is known about Anna as she tends to keep a low profile. Even though Mike has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long, it looks like the pair likes to keep their relationship away from the spotlight. At the moment, Anna does not have social media.

As per The Cinemaholic, Anna had met Mike when he was at a low point in his life. With her support, the reality star was able to get his life back on track. At the moment, it is unclear how the pair met. However, it looks like they have been together since the 2000s. It is also not known if the pair secretly got married or not.

Who is the reality star’s ex-wife?

Before meeting Anna, Mike was married to Alexandra Lorex. The pair had known each other since childhood and got married in 1982. During their time together, the pair welcomed three children together.

Things started to crumble in their relationship when Mike suffered financially. With stress around work and family, Alexandra and he decided to head their separate ways.

The pair had been together for 10 years before they decided to head their separate ways.

Is Mike Holmes on social media?

Unfortunately, Mike is not on social media. However, his children are. For those who are interested to follow his son Mike Holmes Jr, you can do so by following him on Instagram. He goes with the username @mikeholmesjr.

Meanwhile, Sherry goes with the username @sherryholmes. and currently has 50k followers on the platform.