Get to know Is It Cake? host Mikey Day, he's BFFs with Pete Davidson













From Sugar Rush to Nailed It!, Zumbo’s Just Desserts, Bake Squad and Baking Impossible, Netflix certainly isn’t short on shows when it comes to baking. However, Is It Cake? is a new Netflix show with a difference.

Launching on March 18th, 2022, Is It Cake? competitors are attempting the ultimate deception with their bakes. The show sees contestants create all kinds of every-day-looking items from bucket hats to trainers, cheeseburgers to cash registers, rubber ducks and much more. So, let’s find out more about the host of the Netflix series, Is It Cakes’s Mikey Day.

Get to know the Is It Cake? host

Mikey Day is the Is It Cake? host and lucky guy who gets the satisfying job of cutting open all kinds of every-day-looking objects to reveal that they’re actually made from cake.

There’s $50,000 up for grabs on Is It Cake? and all kinds of stars join Mikey on set including Daym Drops and Karamo Brown.

Mikey hails from Orange, California and was born in 1980 making him 42 years old. He’s married to Paula Christensen and the two have a child together.

Mikey Day’s career before Is It Cake?

Prior to becoming the host of Is It Cake?, Mikey may be best recognised for appearing on Saturday Night Live.

He’s been acting since 1999 and is also a comedian, writer and producer.

Mikey was an original cast member on MTV’s Wild ‘n Out and he has appeared on many talk shows during his career including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Seth Meyers and more.

He also voiced characters in Robot Chicken from 2014-2021 as per IMDb.

Get to know Mikey Day on Instagram

Mikey Day has built up an impressive fan base over the years and he has an Instagram following of around 90K.

Follow the comedian and actor on Instagram @mikeyfuntime.

Mikey often takes to the ‘gram to share snaps of his wife and son as well as work-related posts. He can often be seen posing alongside fellow comedians including Pete Davidson and Heidi Gardner.

Mikey’s wife is also on IG @thepaulaverse with almost 2.3K followers.

