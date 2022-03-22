Mikey's reality TV Days are just getting started since Wild 'N Out













Mikey Day has been a reality TV icon since his regular appearance on Wild ‘N Out, and he certainly didn’t stop there.

The MTV star is currently hosting the new Netflix show Is It Cake? where talented cake artists must create identical replicas of items such as sewing machines and handbags. The series was inspired by the popular internet meme where social media users were guessing if items were real or cake.

Reality Titbit has explored Mikey Day’s reality TV career, including his time on Wild ‘N Out, Saturday Night Live, and his relationship with Paula Christensen.

Mikey Day on Wild ‘N Out

Mikey was a Wild ‘N Out OG, who featured on the MTV show from seasons 1-6. For those of you that don’t know, Wild ‘N Out is an improv comedy show, where celebrity guest stars must take part in multiple comedy challenges. The show has seen many famous names such as Zendaya, Kanye West and Snoop Dogg.

Mikey is best known for his role on the show, of which he was also a consulting producer. He was known for his role as he appeared on every episode between seasons 1-5 of the show, and two episodes of season six.

He has made a comeback to the show since then, as he appeared as a Team Captain in season 11.

Mikey Day used to be so funny on Wild N Out — Iman (@itsimann) January 26, 2021

Mikey Day on Saturday Night Live

Since his Wild ‘N Out days, Mikey has done nothing but level up in the reality TV industry. He joined Saturday Night Live as a writer for season 39 however got promoted to a featured player for season 42.

Many Mikey Day fans have congratulated him for getting so successful that he gets to feature on SNL, as he is the first Wild ‘N Out cast member to do so.

One viewer wrote: “I love how the original Wild n Out cast is doing so well. I’m fangirling Mikey Day every time on SNL”. Another said: “Crazy to see Mikey on SNL now and think back to his days on Wild N Out”.

Mikey Day came up from the Wild’n’Out days. Now he’s a starring cast member of SNL. — Narky The Nega-Villain (@NarkyTheMaskot) September 30, 2018

OMG i remember mikey day, he was one of my favourites when he used to be on nick cannon’s wild n out 😁 #SaturdayNightLive pic.twitter.com/kl2njk7m4K — ✨Kerry ✨ (@SendH00K) January 24, 2022

Is Mikey Day in a relationship?

If you want to know more about Mikey’s personal life, Reality Titbit has got your back. The MTV star rarely posts on Instagram, and barely posts anything about his private living.

However, we do know that Mikey is currently in a relationship with Paula Christensen. The pair have a son together called Abbott, who was born in August 2012.

Luckily for us social media lovers, Paula isn’t as shy on Instagram as Mikey is, and shares updates on her life, aswell as her relationship with Mikey. Last week, she shared a photo celebrating their ten year anniversary, saying: “Still feel this way about you @mikeyfuntime. Happy Birthday, baby. Here’s to many more”.

