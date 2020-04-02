Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far his most enjoyable job yet.

Since Miles Nazire first joined the cast of Made in Chelsea in 2018 he has gone on to become one of the leading stars in the E4 series.

The olive-skinned, dark-eyed and young Johnny Depp lookalike joined MIC in series 15, before tagging along for the Made in Chelsea: Croatia spin-off and continuing into series 19 in 2020.

Plenty of females have volunteered themselves for a date with the handsome youngster, although season 19 once again sees Miles exploring new relationships.

Here are seven things you didn’t know about Miles Nazaire including his age, job, parents and more.

Miles went to the infamous Brit School

Miles, 24, graduated from Brit School in 2014 with a degree in Broadcast Digital Communications.

Brit School is a famous London-based Performing Arts and Technology School.

Famous musicians such as Adele, Jessie J, Katy B, Amy Winehouse, Rizzle Kicks and Leona Lewis all went to Brit School.

So, ooh la la, look at you Miles.

He’s half French

We watched with our tongues dangling from our mouths as Miles quipped a little French during an episode of Made in Chelsea.

What we didn’t know is that Miles knows more than just a little bonjour and au revoir.

He’s half French!

He’s from an artistic family

Miles’s mother, Victoria, is a sculptor, while the rest of his family cover a range of performing arts.

His dad, Jacques, is a musician and painter, who founded the Artpeggios Music and Art School.

Miles is pretty damn buff

A journey through Miles’s Instagram account shows his new-found passion for fitness.

The MIC hot-shot completed a 30-day challenge where he got into remarkable shape for a summer holiday.

We’re all hoping for a topless Made in Chelsea beach scene soon, right?

Miles is fully tatted

Miles has shared his various tattoos on Instagram, even documenting his time under the needle on YouTube.

At least this way we know he’s at least 18, eh.

One of his latest tattoos was an electric guitar on his lower arm.

He’s a YouTuber & filmmaker

Miles has his own YouTube channel where he talks about healthy food, fashion and fitness.

Unfortunately, that’s basically every YouTube account ever made by a millennial, meaning Miles only has 106 subscribers.

He does have a more professional background, though, having worked for Knickerbocker TV and M.N pictures. He also launched his own music production label called NuffSed.

Currently, it seems like his official job is in modelling, social media influencing and appearing on Made in Chelsea.

He’s a rising star

There’s no doubt that Miles’s growing fame is set to make him a household name.

His social media accounts are quickly bulking.

Where he used to have 2,000 followers he now has over 150k at the time of writing!