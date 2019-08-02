Million Dollar Listing: Who is Tyler Whitman? Meet the show's new realtor!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The show that’s all about cash, deals and serious guts is here. Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing is back! The newest series of Million Dollar Listing New York premiered on August 1st 2019.

Season 8 of Million Dollar Listing New York takes a frank look at the state of the housing market in one of the most famous cities in the world.

With the stock market falling every day there’s immense pressure on the real estate agents with one even breaking down in tears during the series.

But, that’s enough spoilers for now, it’s time to meet Million Dollar Listing New York’s newest cast member, Tyler Whitman.

Million Dollar Listing: Who is Tyler Whitman?

Although Tyler Whitman is new to Million Dollar Listing New York, it turns out that he’s no spring chicken in his field of expertise. According to Bravo TV Tyler has over a decade of real estate experience under his belt.

The idea of becoming a real estate agent was sparked after a bad experience. Bravo states on his bio: “When he moved to New York, he had a less than ideal experience working with a broker to find his first home”.

Currently, the 33-year-old works for Triplemint – the agency that claims to be ‘the new standard of real estate’.

Tyler Whitman on Instagram

The New York estate agent has over 12,000 followers on Instagram.

Tyler describes himself as a “unique bird” on the show and certainly seems to display his sense of humour on Instagram through tonnes of videos educating people on real estate.

The Million Dollar Listing newcomer has been open from the very start about his battle with weight and said that he used to be obese. Tyler has cited Mexican fast-food chain Chipotle as one of the ways he’s managed to keep the weight off. In an interview with the New York Post, he said he eats: “Two 750-calorie chicken burrito bowls, one for lunch, another for dinner, every day”.

Million Dollar Listing New York: Cast

For season 8 of Million Dollar Listing New York everyone’s favourites return including Fredrik Eklund, Ryan Serhant and Steve Gold.

Fredrik and Ryan are Million Dollar Listing originals, appearing on the show from the very beginning in 2012.

Luis D. Ortiz makes a return to the show in 2019. He left after series 5 in 2016, appeared as a guest during series 6 and now, after two years off, he’s back.

And Tyler makes his Million Dollar Listing debut in season 8, of course.

