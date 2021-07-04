Get to know Mina Starsiak: Age, kids and Instagram of the HGTV star!











Mina Starsiak Hawk is her name and real estate and home renovation is her game! The HGTV star is back for a sixth season of Good Bones and viewers want to know more about her.

Good Bones sees a mother and daughter duo flipping houses in the city of Indianapolis. Mina has appeared on many more TV shows in her time including A Very Brady Renovation, Building Brady and Rock the Block.

Who is Mina Starsiak Hawk?

Mina Starsiak Hawk is a reality TV star who many will recognise from her appearances on home improvement shows. She’s starred on HGTV show Good Bones since its first series in 2016.

She’s a mother-of-two and wife to her hubby Steve Hawk. The couple tied the knot in 2016. Mina welcomed her first child, Jack Richard Hawk, in 2018. Her daughter, Charlotte Drew Hawk, was born in 2020.

Mina is now filming Good Bones herself in season 6 as her mother retired in 2019.

HGTV: Mina Starsiak’s age

Mina Starsiak is 36 years old as per PEOPLE Magazine.

The mom-of-two started out her TV career on Brother vs. Brother in 2017.

Prior to appearing on TV shows, Mina renovated over 20 homes with her mom. As per House Beautiful: “Mina and her mom had been working together for seven years before they got a surprising Facebook message from a talent scout at production company High Noon Entertainment“.

Get to know Mina on Instagram

The owner of Two Chicks and a Hammer, Mina, can be found on Instagram @mina_starsiak_hawk with 512k followers.

She describes herself in her IG bio as: “Hoosier, home rehabber & co-owner of Two Chicks & A Hammer; 6 seasons on HGTVs Good Bones“.

Mina’s mom, Karen, is also on IG @kelaine217 with 140k followers.

As per the Two Chicks and a Hammer website, Mina used to work as a waitress and her mom used to work as a lawyer. Today, it’s clear from Mina’s Instagram that she’s loving family life with Steve and their two kids.

The HGTV star also runs a shop called Two Chicks District Co.

Besides being a mother, wife and business owner, Mina took some time out for herself and had a ‘mommy makeover’ following the birth of her daughter, Charlotte.

Mina had a tummy tuck, liposuction and breast implants. Speaking to PEOPLE, she said: “My C-section scar was a very visual and physical reminder of not looking like myself and not feeling like myself anymore“.

WATCH GOOD BONES ON HGTV FROM JUNE 29TH 2021.

