Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Netflix is a streaming service we can all count on to give us everything we need to get over a hard week at work. From a binge-fest of Narcos: Mexico to a craving-inducing run of Sugar Rush, Netflix has it all.

And in 2020, there’s no stopping for the TV series giant as a brand new fashion programme was launched – Next in Fashion.

To make things even more exciting, Queer Eye’s Tan France and model Alexa Chung host the show, so if you’re not already clicking ‘watch now’, we highly recommend giving the series a go.

The life and soul of the competition and one half of ‘Dragon Princess’. Minju was a contestant on Next in Fashion that we’ll never forget.

So, what’s Minju Kim doing now? Does she have a collection with highstreet retailer H and M?

Who is Minju Kim?

Minju Kim was one of the contestants to take part in 2020 Netflix series Next in Fashion.

After nine episodes, the grand finale finally came around and Minju was announced the winner of the show.

She went head-to-head with Daniel Fletcher but managed to pip the British designer to the post with her 10-piece collection.

SERIOUS SKILLS: Meet Next in Fashion’s Ashton Hirota

Minju was already an award-winning designer!

Although it’s an easy mix-up, since winning Next in Fashion, Minju hasn’t gone on to have a collection with H&M.

However, she did win the H&M Design Award in 2013 when she was 26 years old.

Back then, she was just an emerging designer and created a limited-edition capsule collection for H&M.

Minju Kim: Clothing collection

Although it doesn’t look like Minju’s designs are in H&M anymore, she does have some more upmarket pieces for sale.

Head over to Net A Porter to see Minju’s collection, she’s given a fashionista everything they could dream of with a collection made up of taffeta dresses, turtlenecks, peplum jackets and maxi dresses.

Since she was the winner of Next in Fashion, Minju received a $250,000 investment from the luxury online retailer to launch the collection.

Buy her pieces online here, but be warned, prices average around £500.

STREETWEAR SPECIALIST: Meet Kiki Peterson on Instagram

WATCH NEXT IN FASHION SEASON 1 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK