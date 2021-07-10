Celebrity Gogglebox: Miquita Oliver's weight loss explored - Skip School is her favourite exercise!











Miquita Oliver and her mum, Andi, are two of the newest members of Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox cast. Some viewers may recognise Miquita from her younger days as a TV presenter, so lets’ take a look at what she’s up to in 2021!

To many Celebrity Gogglebox viewers, it came as a surprise that chef and presenter Andi Oliver of Great British Menu is Miquita’s mum. Twitter users expressed their shock online: “How did I not realise Miquita Oliver and Andi Oliver were related until now?!!“.

Screenshot: Miquita and Andi Oliver Celebrity Gogglebox series 3 – Channel 4

Who is Miquita Oliver?

Miquita Oliver hails from London and was born on April 25th, 1984.

Her mum is TV presenter and former Rip Rig + Panic band member Andi Oliver and her dad is a teacher in Scotland as per an interview with The Guardian. Speaking of her dad to Grazia, Miquitea said that he’s: “6’3″ and the loveliest man in the world“.

Miquita has a following of around 61k on Instagram @miquitaoliver. Follow her on Twitter, too, where she has over 19k followers.

Read More: Who are Adam and Kadeena from Celebrity Gogglebox?

#CelebrityGogglebox Hang on that’s Miquita from E4 back in the day and her mum is the lady from cooking shows?! pic.twitter.com/MSHxxEsHFG — Ken Brown (@kenbrwn1) July 2, 2021

Miquita’s TV career

After attending Holland Park School in London, Miquita went on to become a presenter of Channel 4’s Popworld at the age of 16. She co-presented alongside Simon Amstell.

She co-presented Popworld from 2001-2006 and then went on to present T4 on the Beach as per IMDb. Miquita was a presenter at the MOBO Awards 2012 and has also appeared on TV shows such as Richard Osman’s House of Games and Sunday Brunch.

Speaking to The Independent back in 2009, the now-37-year-old said: “I got very lucky, very young.”

Selling Dog Backpacks | How To Get Rich Trailer BridTV 3175 Selling Dog Backpacks | How To Get Rich Trailer 818302 818302 center 22403

Miquita Oliver: Weight loss and skip school!

Miquita has been in the public eye since she was just 16 years old. Being in the media spotlight can often be challenging for people at such a young age, but by the looks of things, Miquita has always taken it in her stride.

Over the years, Miquita has been asked about her body and whether she “worries about her weight”. Speaking to The Guardian in 2008, she said: “If you are on telly, it makes you lose weight much quicker.”

Speaking to The Mirror in 2021, Miquita said: “It sucks if you’re having a fat day and you still have to go on TV. But I think it’s important I’m not really skinny. I’ve always been very honest about the fact my weight goes up and down, but I think that’s the same for a lot of people.“

In 2021, she spoke with Grazia and revealed that her new found love exercise-wise is skipping! She described skipping as her “active meditation” and encourages people to skip too and use the hashtag ‘#skipschool’ on Instagram and join the community.

Celebrity Gogglebox: Who is Snoochie Shy? C4 star joins Jeremy Vine

WATCH CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY FRIDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK