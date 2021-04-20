Why don't Miz and Mrs want more children? Maryse and Mike said they wanted "whole herd of kids"











Why don’t Miz and Mrs want to have any more children? Maryse and Mike Mizanin return for the new series of Miz and Mrs – here’s what they said about having more kids in the future.

Miz and Mrs returned for a brand new season, kicking from Monday, April 12th on USA Network.

The reality series follows the personal and professional lives of Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin, as well as their children and close family members.

In a promo trailer for season 3 episode 2, Mike revealed that he and Maryse are done having more kids. But here’s what the couple said about expanding their family before.

Miz and Mrs: Who are Maryse and Mike?

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin are the stars of their own reality series Miz and Mrs on USA Network.

Mike and Maryse are professional wrestlers signed up to WWE, media personalities and executive producers of Miz and Mrs.

Maryse is also a model and actress, while Mike has taken part in several other reality series such as MTV’s The Challenge and WWE’s Tough Enough.

The couple’s show, which is a spin-off of Total Divas, premiered in July, 2018 before returning for season 2 in January, 2020.

Maryse and Mike talk about having more kids

A trailer for Miz and Mrs’ season 3 episode 2 has revealed that Mike and Maryse are done having any more kids in the future.

“We’ve been thinking we’re done having kids,” Mike can be heard saying in a promo clip.

This has come as a shocker to many fans as Mike and Maryse previously revealed that they wanted “a whole herd of kids”. However, this changed after the couple welcomed their second baby in 2019.

In an interview with US Weekly, Mike said: “We were like, ‘We’re gonna have so many’. Now we’re realizing having two is a whole new level of parenthood, realizing you only have a certain amount of time with one and then the other one needs another amount of time. If you go with so many kids, how much time do you really have to show the love and support that you feel they need to be successful in whatever they want to do? So it’s one of those things where we’re like, ‘We’ll see in time.’”

Moreover, Maryse chimed in Mike’s comments and added: “I feel like I’ve been pregnant for two years.”

How many children do Maryse and Mike have?

The couple have two children together as of 2021. Their first child, Monroe Sky, was born on March 27th, 2018.

Maryse and Mike’s second daughter, Madison Jade Mizanin, was born on September 20th, 2019.

Season 3 of Miz and Mrs premiered on USA Network on Monday, April 12th at 11/10c.

