Who is Molly Hoopes from Judge Steve Harvey episode 2?











Steve Harvey is back with a brand new show in 2022 – Judge Steve Harvey. He’s the ruler of the courtroom and a ‘common sense judge’ who deals with all kinds of cases on his new ABC series.

“It’s a big world out there and it’s filled with people who don’t see eye to eye” says Steve Harvey, now he’s here to help people settle their differences. Many different plaintiffs and defendants have appeared on the show so far. Steve has helped former friends who have beef over broken fences and solved disputes between brothers and sisters at war.

Judge Steve Harvey episode 2

ABC’s Judge Steve Harvey episode 2 aired on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022.

Episode 2 featured a woman who was attending court to sue Molly Hoopes, a raffle prize organizer, for costs she had to pay during what was meant to be an ‘all-expense-paid’ trip.

Molly Hoopes was the defendant in the episode and Judge Steve ended up ruling in favour of the plaintiff.

Who is Molly Hoopes?

Defendent Molly Hoopes was a cast member on Judge Steve Harvey on episode 2. While Steve Harvey isn’t a real judge, the cases he deals with on the show are real and therefore Molly is a real person and not an actress.

Molly was ordered to pay the plaintiff and essential worker £738.88 at the end of the case.

The ABC star can be found on Instagram @mollyrimahoopes.

Molly Hoopes on social media

Molly can be found on Facebook and IG.

Juding by Molly Hoopes’ LinkedIn page, she works in marketing and currently holds the position of Strategic Business Development Manager at The Neuron.

Molly is also on Twitter (@HoopesRima) but her account appears to be pretty inactive.

Many Judge Steve Harvey viewers took to Twitter during Molly Hoopes’ episode to comment on her case. One wrote: “Molly is not amused” suggesting that she didn’t find Steve Harvey’s responses all that funny.

