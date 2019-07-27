Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Although it feels like she’s been there since the very start, Molly Mae Hague came into Love Island 2019 as a bombshell.

Sporting her trademark blonde barnet, bronzed glow and killer outfits, Molly Mae quickly caught the attention of boxer Tommy Fury.

Molly Mae’s certainly hit headlines during her time on the ITV show with tonnes of viewers branding her as ‘fake’, however, she’s often made a point of saying that she’s being anything but fake in the villa.

Whether Molly Mae is genuine or not and whether she and Tommy have a future, we don’t know, but they could just make it to the final and be crowned the winners of Love Island 2019.

So, what is Molly Mae’s background? Here’s the Love Island star’s family and more explored…

Love Island: What’s Molly Mae’s background?

Molly Mae is 20 years old and comes from Hertfordshire, England. She now lives in Manchester and works as a social media influencer.

It looks as though appearing on the show will work wonders for Molly Mae’s career. When she entered the Love Island villa on day 5 Molly Mae’s Instagram following was in the tens of thousands. However, she’s now hit 2.3 million.

She also has over 36,000 followers on Twitter, so whether she wins Love Island 2019 or not, she’s bagged a fair few followers in the process.

Molly Mae Hague: Parents

On Sunday, July 28th Molly Mae and the rest of the Islanders will be reunited with some of their closest friends and family.

Molly Mae has already introduced her dad to the world in a YouTube video where she tries on outfits from PrettyLittleThing. From his LinkedIn profile, it looks like Stephen, or Steve, Hague is an Associate Resolution Consultant and he used to be a Police Officer.

As well as his current work he also volunteers as a mediator and mentor for Transitions UK.

Molly Mae’s parents aren’t together and her mum, Debbie Gordon, got engaged while she’s been in the Love Island villa.

👀 Sunday night: It's time for some very special guests! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/o9ooK6vzWk — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 26, 2019

Love Island: Molly Mae’s family

The social media influencer looks to be very close with her family. She’s featured her dad in her videos and shot out of her seat when her mum entered the Love Island villa.

Molly Mae’s sister also looks to be visiting her on Love Island during the meet the parents episode.

According to The Mirror, her sister, Zoe, is an army medic and athlete who has competed in triathlons.

