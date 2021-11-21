Love Never Lies host Monica Naranjo's net worth explored











When looking for a drama-filled dating show, Netflix is the go-to streaming site. With titles such as Too Hot To Handle and Love Is Blind, Netflix almost always delivers when it comes to dating reality shows. On November 11th, Love Never Lies was added to Netflix – and we simply can’t stop watching,

Monica Naranjo is Love Never Lies’ glamourous host who gets to ask the contestants those all-important, and often very awkward, questions. So, let’s find out more about Monica, her net worth and career explored…

Happiness Ever After | Teaser Trailer BridTV 6753 Happiness Ever After | Teaser Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/NYnhrUFMhOw/hqdefault.jpg 903513 903513 center 22403

Who is Monica?

Anybody who watched the first episode of Love Never Lies would’ve seen eh cast’s excitement when Monica Naranjo entered the villa. And given her celebrity status, their reaction certainly made sense.

Monica is an internationally recognised singer who has sung with the likes of Pavarotti.

She was born in Figueres, Spain in 1974, making her 47 years old in 2021.

Monica has been married twice and has a son named Aitor Tarruella.

Read More: Get to know Netflix’s Love Never Lies cast, Kevin and co

Screenshot: Monica Naranjo Love Never Lies – Netflix

Exploring Monica Naranjo’s net worth

Monica first launched her music career back in 1994 when she recorded her debut album ‘Mónica Naranjo‘.

Since then, she’s accumulated a net worth in the millions. As per the 360 Report, “Mónica Naranjo is currently one of the richest and most influential Spanish singers“.

Her net worth is estimated at $20m by Celebrity Net Worth which is almost 18m euros.

Tu tercer @ necesita que le hagas una sesión de #EyeDetect… 😅😱 #AmorConFianza



🥰 Kimono by ALEKAI / Pendientes by @gingerandvelvet pic.twitter.com/lmAiS3ufKq — Mónica Naranjo (@monicanaranjo) November 17, 2021

Meet Monica on Instagram

Given Monica’s huge success as a singer, she has a large net worth and a large social media following, too!

The Love Never Lies host can be found on Instagram @monicanaranjo with 914k followers. She’s also on Twitter with over 830k followers. On YouTube, she has 421k subscribers.

Looking at Monica’s Instagram page, she’s still singing in 2021 as well as taking up hosting duties for Netflix. She also created the song used in the introduction for Love Never Lies.

As well as posting updates of her current life, Monica also takes to the ‘gram to share throwback photos.

See Also: Why are people asking if Love Never Lies’ Kevin is gay?

WATCH LOVE NEVER LIES ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK