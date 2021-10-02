Get to know Tony Beets' daughter Monica on Gold Rush, age to Instagram











Dicovery Channel’s long-running show Gold Rush is back in 2021 with a twelfth season. Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness and the rest of the cast are back to find more gold. With millions of dollars at stake every season, Gold Rush can make for pretty intense viewing.

While some of the cast members, such as Tatiana Costa, have decided to opt for a career in gold mining, others were practically born into the field. So, let’s find out more about Monica from Gold Rush.

Meet Monica on Gold Rush

Monica Beets has been a cast member on Gold Rush since 2013. When she first appeared on TV, Monica was just 10 or 11 years old.

Monica was born in the Yukon on November 7th, 1993, making her 28 years old in 2021.

She’s appeared on the regular Gold Rush series, as well as spin-off shows Gold Rush: The Dirt and Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune as per IMDB.

Monica’s family explored

Monica is the daughter of gold miner Tony Beets and Minnie Beets.

She’s one of four siblings and has a sister named Bianca and two brothers named Kevin and Mike.

Monica’s parents have been together for decades. During Gold Rush in 2016, her parents put her in charge of a dredge crew when she was 22. Luckily, Monica’s life experience of working on the gold mine put her in good dtead for leading the team.

Gold Rush: Meet Monica on Instagram

Many of the Gold Rush cast members have huge social media followings given their success on the show.

Monica can be found on Instagram @monicabeets with 90.6k followers.

She often takes to IG to share all kinds of photos of her adventures. Her IG is made up of photos of huge bear footprints in snow, snaps of life as a gold miner and adorable photos of her pet dogs.

Monica’s family also features on her feed including her dad, Tony, her siblings and her mum, Minnie.

Judging by her Instagram page, Monica is married to Tyler Mayes. Her net worth is estimated at over $1m as per AffairPost.

