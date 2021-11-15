What happened to Monique Samuels' bird T'Challa from RHOP?











The Real Housewives Of Potomac has been airing since 2016 and Monique Samuels joined the cast in season 2 in 2017. The entrepreneur and former Housewife left the Bravo show after season 5 which was tumultuous, to say the least.

A well as being a businesswoman, Monique writes on her website that she’s a “speaker, media personality, writer, music artist and philanthropist.” She’s also a wife, a mom of three and a lover of animals. So, here’s a look at what happened to Monique Samuels’ bird.

Screenshot: Monique Samuels EXPOSES Gizelle’s Relationship | Season 5 | Real Housewives of Potomac

Monique Samuels’ parrot

Monique Samuels’ husband, Chris, and their three children, Chase, Milani and Christopher are her number one priority. But she also had another love in her life – her pet parrot, T’Challa.

T’Challa was an African Grey parrot, whose body was all grey and his tail featured recognisable red feathers.

Monique created an Instagram account for her bird back in 2020 and regularly posted updates for T’Challa’s almost 15k fans @tchallasamuels.

T’Challa goes missing

Back in 2020, Monique took to Instagram Live in tears to share that her pet bird had gone missing.

Monique said: “I’ve spent the last three hours looking for my bird. We were outside having our normal coffee routine and I think something scared him and he took off.“

Clearly distressed, Monique called upon anyone in the area to let her know if they saw T’Challa who she described as being “like a kid”. Thankfully, her bird did return in the end.

What happened to Monique Samuels’ bird?

Although T’Challa eventually ended up back at home safe and sound, he sadly passed away in July 2021.

Monique took to Instagram to pay tribute to T’Challa where she wrote: “Rest easy my beautiful feather baby“.

Although Monique had expected the bird to outlive her, T’Challa reportedly died in a “freak accident“.

At the time of his death, Monique wrote on IG that she was grateful to have had him: “My house is too quiet. My shoulder is too light. My mornings preparing coffee while he sits on my shoulder will forever be altered“.

