Monyetta Shaw wasn't Ne-Yo's One In A Million but she's RHOA's newbie













During The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 episode 3, Kenya Moore celebrates her daughter, Brooklyn’s, third birthday. All the RHOA ladies were in attendance, including Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora and Shereé Whitfield. Also invited to the part was Monyetta Shaw.

Monyetta is a new ‘friend’ on RHOA and it looks like she’s settled right into the group, and reality TV, well. Kenya said that she met Monyetta through Kandi Burruss. So, let’s find out more about Monyetta and her life before RHOA…

Who is Monyetta Shaw?

Born in Louisiana, Monyetta Shaw-Carter is a mother of two, author, actress, founder of The Evan Grace Group and, now, reality TV star.

Monyetta’s two children are from her previous relationship with musician Ne-Yo, a son, Mason, 10, and a daughter, Madilyn, 11.

She has over 19K followers on Twitter @MonyettaShaw and 603K on Instagram with the same handle.

Monyetta Shaw joins RHOA

RHOA fans may remember Kandi Burruss recording in the studio with Ne-Yo back in the early seasons and now in season 14, Ne-Yo’s name is being mentioned on RHOA again.

Kenya said that she knew Monyetta through Kandi but before that she knew her as “Ne-Yo’s ex and baby mama.” Greeting Monyetta’s son, Kenya said how much he resembled his musician father.

Monyetta was one of the attendees at Brooklyn’s third birthday party and her first appearance on the show saw her questioned about how much plastic surgery she’d had. Monyetta confirmed that she’s had breast implants but the rest of her was natural.

Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images

The RHOA remarried in 2021

Appearing on The Real in 2016, Ne-Yo and Monyetta confirmed that they were broken up for over a year before he moved on with Crystal Renay.

Monyetta then met her now-husband, Heath Carter around 2018 according to Essence and the two tied the knot in 2021. Guests in attendance included Kandi and Todd and TI and Tiny.

Monyetta has publicly spoken of getting her tubes tied after the birth of her son, but she said on The Real that the procedure is reversible and that she’d like to have more children in the future.

