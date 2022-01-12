Cheer star Morgan Simianer’s net worth, age and height explored











Emmy-Award-winning Netflix series Cheer is back with its second season in 2022. Cheer season 2 dropped on Netflix on January 12th and features nine new episodes for fans to binge-watch. Coach Monica and many more members of the team are returning and there are also some new faces joining for season 2.

Morgan Simianer is a returning cast member on Netflix’s Cheer. So, let’s find out more about the Navarro Cheer team member, from her age to her height, net worth and more.

Morgan Simianer is back for Cheer season 2

Cheer viewers got to meet then-22-year-old Morgan Simianer back on season 1 of the Netflix series.

She appears on the cheerleading squad for Navarro College Corsicana, Texas and she’s now a social media star following her newfound fame after the release of Cheer season 1.

Season 2 shows Morgan in her final year on the team. Not only has she got to fit in practice but she also has to schedule in media appearances, too.

Morgan is now 24 years old, she’s in a relationship with Stone Burleson, and she’s 5 ft 1.

Morgan Simianer’s net worth explored

Since Cheer season 1 came out in 2020, Morgan found stardom at 22 years old and went on to become a social media personality.

Morgan rose to international fame alongside her Cheer castmates and appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres show in 2020. While Morgan’s exact net worth is currently unconfirmed, some online sites have estimated her net worth at $1.5m.

Decider wrote in 2021, that Morgan was “making a good living off of product endorsements and has had several big brand deals“.

Meet Morgan on Instagram

The Netflix star likely made some money from appearing in Cheer seasons 1 and 2, however, her salary is currently unconfirmed.

Morgan can be found on Instagram with 1.1m followers @morgannlyn and with 25.1k followers on Twitter, she can be found @MorganSimianer.

Morgan writes in her IG bio that people can shop her lines of products with Conair and Scünci at CVS beauty. And, on TikTok she also promotes CASETiFY, so these must be just some of the brands that she’s currently working with.

