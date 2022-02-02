Get to know Morgan Turcott from Port Protection on Instagram











From the producers of Life Below Zero comes Port Protection which is back in 2022 for a fifth season. The National Geographic show sees people trade in their regular lives for a new one on a remote Alaskan island. Survival is key as the inhabitants of the island face extreme weather conditions and the threat of wild animals.

There aren’t any hospitals on the island, nor law enforcement, so the cast just has each other. Freezing cold temperatures are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to living on the Alaskan island. One of the Port Protection cast members in 2022 is Morgan Turcott. So, let’s find out more about Morgan, who her partner is and her Instagram…

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 8164 Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/7hlnOVaUhbk/hqdefault.jpg 949280 949280 center 22403

Get to know Morgan Turcott from Port Protection

Morgan Turcott is a cast member on Port Protection.

She can be seen on the series learning how to cut down trees with Port Protection OG Curly Leach.

It appears that Morgan is really learning the ropes when it comes to living off-grid in season 5 as Matt Carlson leads her on her first deer hunt this season.

Read More: Get to know the Life Below Zero Next Generation cast in 2022

Morgan Turcott’s relationship explored

As per her Facebook page, Megan Turcott moved to Port Protection in 2020. She is in a relationship with Carlos Hernandez who also lists that he lives on Port Protection.

Morgan hails from Petersburg, Alaska and attended Petersburg High School as per Facebook.

Judging by social media, it appears that Megan and Carlos have been together since 2019.

Meet Morgan on Instagram

Port Protection’s Morgan Turcott can be found on Instagram, however, she appears to be more active on Facebook.

Follow Megan under the handle @morgantturcott where she has around 500 followers.

She hasn’t taken to the ‘gram too much in recent years, however, her latest post from January 2022 is a snapshot of life in Alaska. From her IG page, it appears that Morgan loves the outdoors, a game of pool and her adorable dog.

See Also: Here’s what kind of dog Java on Life Below Zero is

WATCH LIFE BELOW ZERO PORT PROTECTION TUESDAYS AT 8/7C ON NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK