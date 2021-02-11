Who is Moses Otunla from The Bidding Room? Meet the BBC dealer on Instagram!











BBC’s Bidding Room sees dealers try to get the best bargains they possibly can, in exchange for some valuable finds. So, who is Moses?

He is amongst a group of expert dealers featured on the series, which airs at 4.30pm on BBC One every weekday.

Each of them bring their own expertise to the show, with Moses occasionally appearing to showcase his skills on the big screen.

So, who is Moses Otunla? What’s his age and Instagram? Keep reading!

Screenshot: Moses Otunla, The Bidding Room, Series 2 Episode 21, BBC

Who is Moses Otunla?

Moses, who is around 57 years old, originally worked as an engineer, but took the leap and went full-time in the antiques trade.

During his previous job, he collected and dealt with antiques in his spare time, and has a passion for items from the mid-20s century.

He now runs his own shop called Bleu Furniture in South London.

Moses’ journey with antiques dealing

By 2009, Moses had been selling vintage furniture for over 10 years.

Twelve years on, he is an antiques dealer full time, and is seen on The Bidding Room alongside other experts.

His shop Bleu Furniture is based on Herne Hill, in Brixton, London.

He loves all things mid-20th century, but tends to trade in everything, from Scandi wooden ornaments to Baroque-style water fountains!

Meet Moses on Instagram

Moses showcases his antique items on his profile, as well as his appreciation of architecture across London.

It looks like his lockdown project has been working on the interior of his home, particularly getting to grips with vintage wooden flooring!

Some of the vintage items seen on his Instagram include a 1950s bike, 1990s hip hop vinyl, a James Leonard chair, and a 1940s chest of drawers.

He also posts an occasional selfie or two of himself.

