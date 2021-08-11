MTV The Challenge: Who is Amanda Garcia's baby daddy? Meet Ray Reinhardt!











MTV’s The Challenge is back for a 37th season. The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies launches on August 11th 2021. The missions are said to be harder, the eliminations tougher and 17 newbies go up against 17 of the world’s most elite agents.

Amanda Garcia is one of the Challenge’s contestants in the running for a $1m prize. So, let’s find out more about Amanda, from her Instagram to her career, her son and her baby daddy Ray Reinhardt.

Who is Amanda Garcia?

Amanda Garcia is 28 years old. She comes from Colorado and first appeared on TV on Are You the One? 3.

Following her MTV debut in 2015, Amanda went on to join The Challenge. She’s appeared on Rivals III, Invasion of the Champions, XXX: Dirty 30, Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds and now, in 2021, Spies, Lies & Allies.

Amanda can be found on Instagram @mtv_amanda with 126k followers.

Meet Amanda Garcia’s baby daddy

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies contestant Amanda is a mother to her year and a half old son, Avonni.

Leaving Avonni behind for the show must’ve been a difficult choice to make. It’s also led viewers to wonder who her son’s father is.

Amanda and Avonni’s dad, Ray Reinhardt, are no longer together. The pair split in September 2020, seven months after Avonni was born due to cheating rumours on Ray’s part as per US Magazine.

Is Ray Reinhardt on Instagram?

Yes, Amanda’s baby daddy Ray Reinhardt is on Instagram @raythebarber303 with over 7,000 followers, however, his account is privatized.

The MTV star’s ex is on Facebook where he writes that he’s a barber and is based in Colorado.

Located in Denver, Colorado, Ray writes in his IG bio that he’s no ordinary hairdresser but an “Award winning BARBER“.

Following their split in 2020, it doesn’t appear that Amanda has kept any photos of her baby’s father on her IG page. Her account is made up of adorable photos of her son, as well as some new promo for The Challenge in 2021.

Watch Amanda in action from Wednesday, August 11th at 8/7c on MTV!

