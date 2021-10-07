Meet Kelly 'Murph' Murphy, winner of Tough As Nails season 1











Tough As Nails is back in 2021 with a brand new third season. The CBS show first kicked off in 2020. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, Tough As Nails sees America’s hardest workers compete to see who really is “tough as nails“.

As per CBS, the contestants are “tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites“. Murph is one man who has already completed a series of Tough As Nails, so let’s find out more about Murph and why he’s back on the show in 2021…

Who is Murph from Tough As Nails?

Kelly ‘Murph’ Murphy is a Marine Corps Veteran who won Tough As Nails season 1.

As per his CBS profile, he hails from Paragon, Indiana and is 48 years old.

Speaking of his day job, Murph said to CBS: “I am retired from the U.S. Marine Corps and am currently serving as the Director of the Military

and Veterans Center at the University of Central Missouri.“

Murph on Tough As Nails season 3

Twelve new crew members are battling it out on Tough As Nails season 3 from October 6th 2021.

Christine, Kelsy, Lia, Jerome, Mike and co have all started their Tough As Nails journey. Season 1 winner Murph made an appearance during season 3 and brought his Tough As Nails belt with him.

The show is held at Camp Pendleton in California which holds a special place in Murph’s heart as he spent 16 of his 22 year Marine career on the camp.

Meet Murph on Instagram

Tough As Nails season 1 winner Murph can be found on Instagram @kwmurph72.

He has a following of almost 8,000 and writes in his bio that he’s a retired US Marine, Tough As Nails champion and also a model for Ariat International.

By the looks of Murph’s IG page, he has three adult children named Audrey, Shelby and Garrett.

