RHOL's Carolyna was married to billionaire Musa Danjuma for 10 years













Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise has expanded across the USA since The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered all the way back in 2006. Following RHOC, shows launched in New Jersey, New York, Atlanta and many more locations. The Real Housewives shows have also caught on across other locations across the globe, too.

In 2022, The Real Housewives of Lagos launched and there’s a brand new cast to get to know from April 8th. RHOL airs on Showmax on Fridays and follows The Real Housewives of Durban. Carolyna Hutchings is one of the RHOL cast members in 2022, so let’s find out more about who Musa Danjuma is.

The Real Housewives of Lagos | Launch Trailer BridTV 9408 The Real Housewives of Lagos | Launch Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/j6OHjULQAh8/hqdefault.jpg 988817 988817 center 22403

Who is Carolyna Hutchings?

As RHOL kicked off on April 8th, 2022, viewers got acquainted with the Shomax series’ cast.

Describing herself as “sassy, intelligent and adventurous“, Carolyna Hutchings is RHOL cast member.

Carolyna likes fast cars and luxury living. She was once an actress and is a mother. Her daughter, Elizabeth, is her “twin” and appears on RHOL.

Carolyna is an interior designer who is involved in the construction and oil and gas businesses.

OMG: Meet the cast of The Real Housewives of Lagos ft Carolyna Hutchings and Laura Ikegi

Who is Musa Danjuma?

During RHOL’s first episode, Carolyna said: “I’m controversial because I got married to a billionaire.”

And, it turns out that the billionaire she was talking about is Musa Danjuma.

Carolyna was married to Musa Danjuma, a Nigerian businessman who was born in 1954. When they got married, she was known as Caroline Ekanem and the two were married for 10 years.

Musa Danjuma is the brother of General Theophilus Danjuma. General Theophilus is a former Nigerian defence minister and the founder of oil exploration company South Atlantic Petroleum.

Musa and Carolyna have three children

After getting divorced, Carolyna took to Instagram, in a now-deleted post, to share some insight into how she was feeling. As per Guardian Nigeria, Carolyna wrote: “Rather than hate the outcome of what was, I chose love and peace of mind for what is. We both ain’t perfect and that is what makes us human. I dealt with the hurtful words from friends and strangers, the stigma and constant mockery without knowledge of what truly happened.“

She was married to Musa Danjuma for around a decade and the two had three children together.

Musa has been married five times. Judging by RHOL episode 1, Carolyna has a love interest in her life in 2022.

NO WAY: Meet Real Housewives of Lagos’ Toyin and her husband Segun Wealth

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF LAGOS ON SHOWMAX FROM FRIDAY APRIL 8TH

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK