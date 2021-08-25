Who is Ashley from My Big Fat Fabulous Life? Inside TLC star's career!











Whitney Way Thore is the star of TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life. The show first launched in 2015 and nine seasons later, it’s back in 2021. Whitney and her close friends and family appear on the TV show.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life follows the ups and downs of Whitney. As per TLC: “Whitney Thore is embracing her body in a world that judges people by their size. After being diagnosed with PCOS and the success of her “fat girl” dancing videos, Whitney’s choosing to live vivaciously and holding nothing back.“

Ashley Baynes is one of Whitney’s friends on the show. So, let’s find out more about Ashley…

Who is Ashley from My Big Fat Fabulous Life?

Ashley Baynes is Whitney Way Thore’s best friend. She’s appeared on TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life since season 1.

The besties are so close that Whitney was even present at the birth of Ashley’s baby in 2018. Ashley also helped Whitney choose a wedding dress during season 5.

As per Ashley’s LinkedIn page, she’s located in Raleigh, North Carolina and previously worked as a retail sales manager and also has a degree in Chemical Engineering & English from North Carolina State University.

Is Ashley Baynes on Instagram?

Unfortunately, it appears that Ashley has deleted her Instagram page.

She is on Twitter (@ashdanbay) but it doesn’t look like Ashley is active on the social media site as she hasn’t posted since 2015.

Ashley does appear on Whitney’s Instagram page in a post from February 2021.

Who is Eric from My Big Fat Fabulous Life?

Ashley Baynes has a boyfriend named Eric during My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

He was present during the birth of he and Ashley’s child, along with Whitney, however, he didn’t want to be filmed for the show.

Obviously, Ashley and Whitney are great friends, but Whitney left the couple to have some alone time with their new baby during the episode.

Speaking on TLC, Ashley and Whitney said that they can’t remember how they became friends. Whitney described her friend as “really thoughtful” and added that she “always shows up. For my birthday you make little key lime pies and decorate the apartment and that means so much to me.”

Ashley replied: “Well, you get what you give, and you’re always there for me too.”

