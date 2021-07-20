Fans call for My Unorthodox Life season 2: All we know about Netflix show's renewal status











My Unorthodox Life has recently been released and viewers are already asking for a second outing.

Netflix has grown its portfolio of reality series with the likes of Selling Sunset, Bling Empire, Too Hot To Handle, and many many more.

One of the latest ones, My Unorthodox Life, follows fashion mogul Julia Haart, her family and her successful businesses.

After the premiere of season 1, Netflix fans have been wondering if the programme will be renewed for a second series.

My Unorthodox Life on Netflix

Season 1 of the mini-series dropped on Netflix on July 14th.

The reality programme follows the life of businesswoman and fashion designer Julia Haart who broke away from an ultra-Orthodox community in New York.

The nine-part series gives an insight into the life of the business mogul after entering the fashion industry.

All we know about My Unorthodox Life season 2

My Unorthodox Life hasn’t been renewed for season 2 at the time of publication.

Netflix is yet to give the green light for a second outing which should be confirmed once the ratings have come through.

The streaming platform usually takes up to a few months before it reveals the renewal status of its original series.

Many fans of the series have called for another season, with one tweeting: “#MyUnorthodoxLife is a really good show!! I need season 2 !!! I love their clothes!”

Another one added: “Only two episodes in and I know I’m going to need a Season 2 of #MyUnorthodoxLife please, @netflix!”

The series currently stands in Top 10 of Programmes on Netflix UK and Netflix US after being released on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021.

Given that it continues to gain solid ratings and more views, the programme’s chances for a new season will be much higher.

My Unorthodox Life season 2: Cast

If the series gets the green light for season 2, we can expect many familiar faces to return.

Julia Haart, her husband Silvio Scaglia and their four children, Batsheva, Miriam, Shlomo and Aron should all be back.

We can expect to see Robert Brotherton, who serves as the COO of Elite Model World, to return as well.

If you want another season of the programme, the best thing is to binge-watch the entire series again and tell your family and friends to do the same!

