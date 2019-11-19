Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Myles Stephenson is one-quarter of R ‘n’ B boyband Rak-Su. Now he’s one of the famous faces heading into the Australian Jungle for series 19 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The ITV show kicked off from Sunday, November 17th at 9 pm. Episode 1 launched in a very different way to previous years with speedboats, helicopters, skydives and abseiling involved.

Heading into the Jungle as Myles’ campmates are reality TV stars, soap stars, athletes, comedians and football legends.

So, let’s take a look at the people who brought him into the world and meet Myles Stephenson’s parents.

Myles Stephenson – parents

Rak Su member Myles is 28 years old and was born on September 11th 1991 to parents Vicky and Terry.

In an interview with The Daily Mail in 2019, Myles revealed that he didn’t have it easy growing up.

His parents split when Myles was two years old because his dad was ‘messing around’.

Myles goes on in the interview to explain how his relationship with his father was made difficult to maintain due to a girlfriend that his father had when Myles was young.

Myles recalled sleeping on a wooden floor in his dad’s council house because the girlfriend wouldn’t buy him a bed. The Rak Su singer is clearly still close with both of his parents to this day as he takes to Instagram often to wish them happy birthdays or mother’s days.

The I’m A Celeb contestant could have quite a large family as he took to Insta to share a photo with his niece in February 2019. It’s currently unknown who Myles’ siblings are but he must have at least one!

Myles Stephenson ethnicity

Myles is mixed race. His mother is white and his father could be of Jamaican descent.

The I’m A Celebrity 2019 star took to Instagram in March 2018 to share a photo of his grandmother captioned: “…Coming to UK from Jamaica in testing times with 6 children, to fighting cancer multiple times!”.

He also shared a photo of some home-cooked food captioned: “You should never forget your ethnic backgrounds, ESPECIALLY THE FOOD. Curry Mutton, Rice And Peas, Plantain”

Is Myles single?

Heading into the Jungle for series 19 is a very single Myles.

The singer was dating Gabby Allen for around a year but the couple split up due to him sending messages to other girls.

For now, from Myles’ Insta account, it looks like his mum is the only leading lady in his life!

