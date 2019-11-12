Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Cue the wretching, crying, arguments, whinging and moaning as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back!

The celebrity line up has been revealed and the famous faces should be geared up for bushtucker trials, camping out and encounters with Aussie wildlife.

Nadine Coyle has been announced as one of the celebrities taking part in I’m A Celebrity 2019 as well as Caitlyn Jenner, Roman Kemp, Ian Wright and more.

As well as wondering where on earth Nadine’s been for the last five to ten years, you’d be right to worry what’s happened to her accent, too.

So, what is Nadine Coyle’s accent all about and where is she from?

Where is Nadine Coyle from?

Nadine Coyle, who was one-fifth of British-Irish girl band Girls Aloud, was born in Derry, Northern Ireland.

The 34-year-old was born on June 15th 1985 to Lillian and Niall Coyle.

In 2006 Nadine moved from her hometown of Derry to Los Angeles, USA. She and all of her family lived in LA and she ran her own restaurant, Nadine’s Irish Mist, which was on Sunset Beach, California.

However, it seems that in 2015 Nadine moved back to Northern Ireland.

FREE FROM: I’m A Celebrity 2019: Are there vegan contestants this year? Diets explored!

Nadine’s accent on Twitter

Of course, poor Nadine wouldn’t be allowed to even speak without getting hounded on Twitter.

Before she’s even set foot in the I’m A Celeb Jungle, fans of the show have taken to the internet to blast her voice.

One Twitter user wrote: “I’m already irritated by Nadine Coyle‘s accent and it’s not even started yet.”

Others said: “Will be hard for Nadine Coyle to keep up the accent for 3 weeks in the jungle“, “I’m ready for all the Nadine Coyle accent memes” and “I so want to watch I’m A Celeb this year but unless she’s kicked out in the first vote off, I can’t be listening to Nadine Coyle’s accent.”

Let’s be honest Nadine Coyle is going to be hilarious TV imagine Caitlyn Jenner trying to understand her accent 😂 #ImACeleb — darren (@_darrenc) November 12, 2019

What’s happened to Nadine’s voice?

Although Nadine started off her life with a thick Irish accent, being that she’s from Northern Ireland, things seem to have changed in her later life.

Since Nadine lived in America for many years – and ex-partner-of-11-years Jason Bell is American – it looks like her accent has now adapted to have some kind of American twang.

Today, she and Jason are no longer together but share a daughter, Anaíya Bell, 5.

BRAVE BOY: Valentino Novelli features in Celebrity Hunted 2019 as he recovers from cancer in hospital

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE FROM SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17TH ON ITV

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE