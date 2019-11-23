Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

‘Tis the season to be jolly or curl up with a duvet to Netflix and chill – in the very literal sense.

Netflix loves to churn out a good original series for us to binge on. And this festive season, why not take a look at Nailed It! Holiday!?

The show first hit screens in 2018 and is hosted and judged by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres.

Viewers who are already into the baking competition have noticed a fair few changes to one of the judges.

So, what’s going on with Nailed It! Holiday! judge Jacques Torres’ teeth?

Who is Jacques Torres?

Born in 1959 in Algiers, French Algeria, but raised in the south of France, Jacques Torres is a pastry chef and chocolatier.

The 60-year-old started working with pastry at just 15 years old and went on to work as an executive pastry chef at Le Cirque in the USA for 11 years.

In 2000 Jacques left his job and opened a chocolate factory and shop in New York. Today he has seven shop locations across the USA.

Jacques is married and he and his now-wife tied the knot in 2007. His wife, Hasty Khoei, is also a chocolatier and the pair share a son, Pierre, who was born in 2016. They also welcomed a daughter, Jacqueline, in 2019.

Jacques Torres’ teeth on Nailed It!

A variety of Nailed It! viewers have taken to Twitter to make comment on Jacques Torres’ teeth.

One wrote: “Question. Are we just going to ignore Jacques Torres’ incredible weight lost and new teeth?! Because I’m confused …..”

While another said: “WHAT. HAPPENED. TO JACQUES FACE?? Someone replaced all his teeth with Chiclets and cut his body in half!!!?”

By the looks of things, Jacques underwent a total transformation in 2018 which involved getting a sparkly set of veneers in place of his natural teeth.

Jacques Torres – weight loss

As well as changing up his smile, Jacques has clearly lost a huge amount of weight.

E! News reported in 2018 that Jacques lost 60 lbs. Being a chocolatier and pastry chef, it’s probably pretty easy to gain weight with some tasting here and there.

But it was for a very important reason that Jacques decided to make changes to his diet and lifestyle.

Speaking to E! News, he said: “A lot of times, we know how to do it, but we don’t do it for maybe a lack of reason… Having a young boy, a young child—my wife is pregnant with a little girl now—I have a good reason to change my lifestyle.”

